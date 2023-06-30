Country diary: Damselfly displays and elderflower on the air

Having lived in north Suffolk for almost five years, I’ve come to see the River Waveney as a beloved friend. It flows from its source near Redgrave to the sea at Great Yarmouth, winding through some of East Anglia’s iconic landscapes, forming the boundary between Norfolk and Suffolk.

This is my favourite spot, along the Angles Way near Brockdish. It is a bright day, the river sparkling. With sketchbook in hand, I feel my artistic senses heighten. The path leads me across a wooden bridge, where a grey wagtail flits among the limbs of a willow tree. It lands by the riverside and takes a drink, sending ripples across the green mirrored surface.

By the path adjacent to the bank is a carpet of greater stitchwort (Stellaria holostea); a chiffchaff calls from ahead. The heat of the summer’s day is perfumed with elderflower.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The path widens and narrows, like the river, and each stile or gate entices me to go further, as the landscape changes and unfolds. Closer to the bank, I see movement in the reeds – banded demoiselle damselflies. At first they seem graceful, but these enchanting displays are actually highly territorial. Groups of electric blue males hurry to mate with females of emerald green, while chasing away other rival males. The slow-moving water provides perfect habitat for them.

The river is shallow and perfectly clear here, with minnow and roach hovering beneath the surface; you would never know that, just a few miles downstream, the water becomes so horribly polluted.

I continue. Noble emperor dragonflies glide over the river and a reed bunting rises into a hawthorn on the opposite bank, before taking off across the surrounding fields.

A familiar peep peep sounds the arrival of a kingfisher that, moments later, flies past in a flash of bold blue and orange. It lands on an overhanging branch further along – a male, with an all-black bill (the females have an orange tinge to their lower bill). No sooner than I bring pen to paper, he is gone again. But the image stays with me.

• Country diary is on Twitter at @gdncountrydiary