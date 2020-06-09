Country diary: a coughing cuckoo catches my attention

“In June, I change my tune.” The cuckoo isn’t so much changing its tune as losing its voice. The song starts clear and strong but trails off with a hoarse, cough sound: “cu-coo, cu-coo, cu-cough, cu-cough…” But it keeps singing, again and again. I can hear that the bird is flying – its voice is moving. I look in the direction of the song and watch the bird flying away, over the river, then landing on a fence post. It balances on its perch, the tips of its wings pointing down and its long tail flicking up. “Cu-coo, cu-cough.”

Bright yellow flag irises spill out from the lush green grasses by the river. A male broad-bodied chaser dragonfly, its flat, knife-like abdomen a pale powder-blue, flits from bramble to bramble. A Cetti’s warbler greets my approach from within a dense tree with an explosive, sweary outburst – another Cetti’s warbler answers behind me. Tinkling and whistling parties of linnets dance over the bushes.

This is the first time I’ve come here since the movement restrictions were lifted. The colours, the sounds of the birds and buzzing insects, and the warmth of the evening sun feel exotic and oppressive. My senses seem to struggle to cope with the experience, distantly familiar as a dream but now rich and fresh.

‘I hear another distant bird song – a grasshopper warbler.’ Photograph: blickwinkel/Alamy

As I climb up the steep flood bank, the cuckoo bursts into song again, this time very close, and I arrive on top of the bank just in time to see it fly directly at me. It jinks to one side, flapping past at head height, and calls again, turning away towards the young willows. Three swallows rise and fall above the river, their scarlet throats shining in the light reflecting off the water. They take it in turns to swoop low and snatch at the rising insects.

I hear another distant bird song – a grasshopper warbler. The continuous metallic “reel” carrying on the breeze grows louder and then quieter. It only lasts for a few minutes. I listen intently for a while, but the bird is silent. Scarce in Sussex, the species is showing signs of recovery in the UK. Grasshopper warblers often pass through here in April, but if they’re here now, singing, then there’s hope that they’re breeding again.