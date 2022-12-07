Country Club Plaza sues cupcake shop for $42K in back rent, possession of the space

The Country Club Plaza is suing one of its tenants, seeking back rent and possession of the space.

Country Club Plaza JV LLC filed suit in Jackson County Circuit Court in early November against Claw and Hammer Investments Inc., doing business as Cupcake A La Mode. The 678-square-foot bakery is at 4639 Wornall Road.

In the suit, the Plaza said it is owed $42,420 as of Oct. 24, along with additional rent, other charges and attorney fees.

A Plaza spokeswoman said it does not comment on lawsuits. Cupcake A La Mode’s owners also declined to comment.

Cupcake A La Mode makes signature cupcakes and specialty cakes. Flavors include raspberry lemonade, peanut butter kiss and red velvet, as well as seasonal flavors such as the current eggnog and candy cane hot cocoa.

The Plaza shop opened in April 2011. There also is a shop in Lee’s Summit.