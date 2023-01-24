Country’s biggest education union gets over 20,000 new members after announcing strikes

Teachers’ strike - PA

More than 20,000 teachers have joined the country’s biggest education union to maximise strike chaos.

The National Education Union (NEU) said it had gained 22,000 new members since announcing last week that it will launch strike action in England and Wales on seven days over the next two months.

Dr Mary Bousted, the joint general secretary of the NEU, said she expected more than 100,000 teachers to strike over pay on Feb 1, the first day of industrial action.

The date is becoming a de facto general strike day as civil servants, train drivers and university staff also take industrial action.

“Lots of schools will close,” said Ms Bousted. “In areas where the NEU is the biggest union and has a really strong density, like London, there will be lots of schools closed.”

The NEU has about 300,000 members in England and Wales. Forty-eight per cent of all members in England voted to strike over pay. The union narrowly passed the legal threshold for industrial action of a 50 per cent turnout, with 40 per cent of eligible members voting yes to strikes. In Wales, 54 per cent of members voted for industrial action.

The NAHT school leaders’ union and the NASUWT teachers’ union both failed to achieve the 50 per cent ballot turnout required by law for members to go on strike in England.

However, the surge in NEU membership in the last week suggests that some members have switched unions so they can join the imminent strikes.

Some schools have warned that they are unsure whether they will stay open because teachers are not obliged to inform them if they plan to join strikes.

The Department for Education has advised head teachers to consider bringing in volunteers and supply teachers, adopting bigger class sizes and organising activity days run by external providers to help keep schools open.

However, many schools have already told parents to prepare alternative childcare arrangements for some year groups.

Parents of pupils at Countesthorpe Academy, in Leicestershire have been told it is “highly unlikely” that the school will be open to “the vast majority of students due to the health and safety implications of having so few staff on-site and not being able to direct other staff to take up the duties of striking staff”.

The head teacher said some staff not involved in strike action may not be available for work “due to the strikes impacting on their families”.

Hamstel Junior School in Southend-on-Sea, Essex, has told parents that 11 classes will not be able to come to school on Feb 1 unless pupils are the children of key workers. The school said it has prioritised keeping the school open for Year Six pupils because they are preparing for forthcoming SATs.

Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, has written to the NEU to check whether the union breached any rules when it announced the result of its ballot at 5pm on Monday.

She asked whether employers were informed a day after the public announcement. However, the union said employers were informed at the same time as the public announcement, which they argued meant it was compliant with trade union legislation. The Department for Education is not planning to investigate further.

A spokesman for the department said: “It is only right that the department seeks to ensure that these obligations have been met as part of continued correspondence with the NEU over industrial action.

“Our goal remains to keep as many children in schools as possible. Therefore, ensuring schools are given as much notice as possible is vital.”