Country Artist Dylan Jakobsen Is Married! Inside the 'Intimate' Wedding in Tennessee (Exclusive)

Jakobsen said 'I do' to Carissa Bauman in an emerald green and gold ceremony earlier this year

Country Artist Dylan Jakobsen and Carissa Bauman at their wedding in Nashville in Jan. 2024

It was 2010 when Dylan Jakobsen first laid eyes on Carissa Bauman.

“She was going to school for music business, and I was a local artist in Seattle at the time, “ Jakobsen, 30, tells PEOPLE. “I was out promoting my music, handing out flyers and showing people my music. And we completely gravitated towards each other.”

But for a good number of years since that moment, that gravitation didn’t include any sort of romantic love. The two initially worked together, with Jakobsen taking the role of country music star in the making with songs such as “Get Back” and “Beautiful” and Bauman taking the role of the manager committed to making him a star.

Country Artist Dylan Jakobsen and Carissa Bauman at their wedding in Nashville in Jan. 2024

“I'd say over the years, the lines started to blur a little bit, especially when Covid hit,” remembers Jakobsen, who has shared the stage with the likes of country greats such as Jordan Davis, Cody Johnson, and Old Dominion.

“That was when we moved to Nashville, and we started renting a house together. When the world stopped, we were just at home spending time together in Nashville. And I feel like that's when life really changed for us. We really got to appreciate things that we didn't realize we were missing before."

Indeed, the time off the road allowed the couple to explore an underlying love that they had always had for one another, eventually leading Jakobsen to pop the question to August of 2023.

Country Artist Dylan Jakobsen and Carissa Bauman at their wedding in Nashville in Jan. 2024

“She's never liked the attention,” laughs Jakobsen. “If I would tell her come up on stage with me, that would be her worst nightmare, so she did not want something public, and I knew that. I had the ring for a while, and we were sitting at home on the couch. It was a lazy day, so we went for a walk Let's go for a walk. So, I took her on a walk on a scorching summer day in Nashville, and I asked her to marry me.”

They tied the knot on January 27 after four years of dating. “We're both from Seattle, so winter has always been huge in our hearts,” Jakobsen says. “And so, we thought it would be so amazing to have a white wedding with the snow coming down.”

And while there was no snow cascading down on the wedding held at the Rustic Elegance Event Center in Woodbury, Tennessee, there was a sense of winter coziness enveloping their 68 guests.

“We went formal, and we felt like it was the perfect setting for winter,” says Jakobsen of the emerald green and gold clad wedding. “I mean, I had on a green velvet jacket.”

Country Artist Dylan Jakobsen and Carissa Bauman at their wedding in Nashville in Jan. 2024

Photos from the couple's special day illuminate not only the beauty of their union, but the beauty of a relationship whose roots are originally implanted in friendship.

“I had been working on a song for her but didn't have a chance to play it for her specifically at the wedding because I was still working on it,” says Jakobsen of the precious song he wrote back in October that has now become his new single “All of Time”. “I have never been a huge one for love songs, so this is like me pouring my heart out there.”

Following a honeymoon in the Smoky Mountains, the couple now find themselves at home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, sharing life with the couple’s three dogs and three cats.

“Every day is an adventure in our house,” he says. “But that’s how we like it.”

