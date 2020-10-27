10 countries with best pension systems and where India stands

Pension systems around the world are facing additional pressures in 2020. The widespread economic impact of COVID-19 is creating very real problems for retirees, both in the near-term as also in the future.

Combined with increasing life expectancies and rising pressure on public resources to support the health and welfare of older citizens, COVID-19 has the potential to exacerbate retirement insecurity globally.

Despite the challenges, ensuring a sustainable system is more important than ever. It is critical that policy-makers and governments reflect on the strengths and weaknesses of their systems to ensure stronger long-term outcomes for the retirees of the future.

Mercer’s 12th edition of the Global Pension Index report benchmarks each retirement income system using more than 50 indicators and covers almost two-thirds of the world's population. The Mercer CFA Global Pension Index uses three sub-indices - adequacy, sustainability, and integrity to measure each retirement income system against more than 50 indicators.

This report uses a wide variety of data sources drawing on publicly available data, wherever possible.

So, how does the India system compare on a global scale? What are the measures that can be taken to improve pension standards in each country? Take a look...

Rating system

Grade A - Index Value above 80 - represents a first class and robust retirement income system that delivers good benefits, is sustainable and has a high level of integrity.

Grade B+ & B - Index Value between 75-80 & 65 to 75 respectively - represents a system that has a sound structure, with many good features, but has some areas for improvement, that differentiates it from an A grade system.

Grade C+ & C - Index Value between 60-65 & 50 to 60 respectively -A system that has good features but has major risks and/or shortcomings that should be addressed. Without these improvements its efficacy and/or long-term sustainability can be questioned.

Top 10 best countries, and India’s position

1 . The Netherlands

The retirement income system in The Netherlands comprises flat-rate public pension and a quasi-mandatory earnings-related occupational pension linked to industrial agreements. Most employees belong to these occupational schemes which are industry-wide defined benefit plans with the earnings measure based on lifetime average earnings.

The overall index-value for the Dutch system could be increased by:

Increasing the level of household saving and reducing the level of household debt.

Increasing the labour force participation rate at older ages as life-expectancies rise.

The Dutch index-value increased from 81.0% in 2019 to 82.6% in 2020 primarily due to an increase in the minimum pension and the net replacement rate published by the OECD.

Although The Netherlands has retained a high ranking this year, it is noted that their system is currently undergoing significant reform. However, it needs to be recognised that this system will continue to provide very good benefits, has excellent pension coverage in the private sector, has a significant level of assets set aside for the future and receives high scores in every sub-index.

2 . Denmark

Denmark’s retirement income system comprises a public basic pension scheme. A means tested supplementary pension benefit. A fully funded defined pension scheme and mandatory occupational schemes.

The overall index value for the Danish system could be increased by:

Raising the level of household saving and educing household debt.

Introducing arrangements to protect the interests of both parties in a divorce.

Providing greater transparency of pension plans through annual public reports.

The Danish index value increased from 80.3% in 2019 to 81.4% in 2020 with small increases in each sub-index.

