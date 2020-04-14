India Extends Lockdown; Countries Weigh Reopenings: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) --

Countries across the globe weighed the timing for easing restrictions, as the CDC said the outbreak has stabilized across the U.S. and other hot spots showed slower rates of infections.

India extended its lockdown through May 3, while France continued its measures until May 11. U.S. governors formed coalitions to plan for the reopening of their economies, setting up a potential clash with President Donald Trump, who insisted he alone has that authority.

Trump defended his record on the virus in a combative display during a White House briefing. China’s exports and imports declined less than expected in March, in a sign that global supply chains may be adapting.

Key Developments

Coronavirus Tracker: Global cases surpass 1.92 million; deaths top 119,000. An error with Johns Hopkins University data falsely reported the global case count had risen above 2 million earlier.Governors team up on reopening, rebuffing TrumpMacron says France was underpreparedSpain reports smallest number of new infections since March 20Doctors come under attack in India as coronavirus stigma grows

U.K. Likely to Announce Lockdown Extension: Raab (12:42 p.m HK)

British ministers will decide in the next three days on extending the country’s lockdown, with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab telling reporters it was likely to carry on and the government’s chief scientific adviser saying he expects the daily rate of deaths to continue to rise.

Under the law passed last month to tackle the spread of coronavirus throughout the country, the government must decide by Thursday whether to renew the three-week lockdown period.

China’s Trade Fell Less Than Expected in March (12:15 p.m. HK)

China’s trade performed better than expected in March, with both exports and imports declining less than expected even as the coronavirus prompted business shutdowns around the world.

The data indicate that global supply chains may be adapting better than thought, and that China’s gradual economic restart is proceeding. At the same time, the full effect of a collapse in demand in developed economies like the U.S. and Europe may not be yet apparent in China’s trade data.

China Vows to Ease Health Measures for Africans (11:58 a.m. HK)

China pledged to ease health measures on Africans in the southern city of Guangzhou, after reports of discrimination.

The government has treated foreigners equally and attaches great importance to their life and health, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian said in a statement posted late Sunday. “We reject differential treatment, and we have zero tolerance for discrimination,” Zhao said.

African leaders alleged discrimination against their citizens by city authorities in measures to stem the spread of imported coronavirus cases, saying Africans were mistreated, evicted from hotels, and forcefully tested for the virus.

IPhone China Shipments Rebound (11:51 a.m. HK)

Apple Inc.’s iPhone shipments in China rebounded in March as the world’s second-largest economy worked to reboot its manufacturing industry following the disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Shipments of Apple’s marquee device jumped 19% in March from a year earlier to 2.5 million units, according to Bloomberg calculations based on monthly data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, a government think tank. February saw iPhone shipments plunge more than 60% as factories remained shut past the Lunar New Year holiday break.

Hong Kong Has No Immediate Plan to Resume School (10:56 a.m. HK)

It is “difficult to tell” how long schools will remain suspended in Hong Kong, Education Secretary Kevin Yeung said in a Bloomberg TV Interview. Yeung said he is confident to hold university entrance exams starting April 24 as planned.

Lobbyists, Consultants Sue U.S. for Covid Cash (10:44 a.m. HK)

A group representing political consultants, pollsters and lobbyists sued the U.S. government for a slice of the $2.2 trillion Covid-19 bailout pie. The American Association of Political Consultants says it’s unconstitutional for its members to be excluded from the small business loans provided by the CARE Act, which Congress passed last month in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The group says its members should be granted access to $349 billion in “forgivable loans” provided under the Paycheck Protection Program. The program excludes various businesses including non-profits, strip clubs and those “primarily engaged in political or lobbying activities.”

Australia Business Confidence Drops to Lowest Ever (9:44 a.m. HK)

Australian business confidence plummeted in March to the lowest level in the history of the survey as shutdowns designed to stem the spread of coronavirus sent the economy into a tailspin.

A gauge of sentiment slid to -66 from -2 in February, the biggest drop on record, National Australia Bank Ltd. said. The conditions index -- which measures hiring, sales and profits -- slumped to -21 from 0

China Reports 89 Cases, No Deaths (8:38 a.m. HK)

China reported 89 additional confirmed coronavirus cases on April 13, with 86 of them from abroad, according to a statement from the country’s National Health Commission. No new deaths were reported.

The country reported 54 asymptomatic cases. It has 1,005 asymptomatic coronavirus cases under medical observation. China has a total of 82,249 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Trump Defends His Coronavirus Record With Anger (8:35 a.m. HK)

U.S. President Donald Trump declared “everything we did was right” and angrily denounced media reports suggesting his administration had failed to adequately ramp up coronavirus testing or the production of medical supplies in a testy press conference Monday at the White House.

Trump, who said he was frustrated by the reports questioning his administration’s response to the crisis that has left more than 20,000 Americans dead and millions unemployed, played a campaign-style video defending his record and highlighting instances where media and medical analysts downplayed the threat posed by the coronavirus.

Mnuchin Says 80 Million to Get Virus Aid by Wednesday (7:22 a.m. HK)

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said 80 million taxpayers should receive coronavirus relief payments by Wednesday and that the government is accelerating assistance to businesses as well.

The Treasury secretary announced the payments at a White House news conference, along with progress the Small Business Administration has made in processing loans from the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program. Both relief programs were created in the $2.2 trillion stimulus President Donald Trump signed last month.

Trump Hopes to Reopen Country ‘Ahead of Schedule’ (7:20 a.m. HK)

U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration will issue guidance within days for governors who want to begin relaxing social-distancing practices to curb the coronavirus outbreak, and said he hopes to reopen the country “ahead of schedule.”

Australia Many Weeks Away From Relaxing Rules (6:17 a.m. HK)

Australia is looking to parts of industry that can be restarted without creating greater health risks as the National Cabinet prepares to meet Thursday to discuss restrictions.

“It’s a real trade-off, getting the best value of the restrictions that you can lift and at same time not put the health situation at greater risk,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Channel Seven’s Sunrise program, pointing to agribusiness and manufacturing as examples. He said he hoped to move to less-restrictive measures, but said the nation was still many weeks away.

U.S. Census Delayed at Least Three Months (5:30 p.m. NY)

The once-per-decade U.S. census will be delayed by at least three months as the coronavirus pandemic hinders in-person data collection from households. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced field operations will be delayed until June 1, and that in turn would delay completion of the count until Oct. 31. He asked Congress Monday to grant his department a 120-day extension of statutory deadlines as a result of the outbreak.

Massachusetts Joins Northeastern Reopening Plan: Cuomo (5:12 p.m. NY)

Massachusetts has joined an effort by northeastern U.S. states to coordinate on a plan to reopen their economies, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a tweet. New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island are also part of the initiative.

U.S. Confirmed Cases Rise 5.6% (4 p.m. NY)

U.S. cases rose 5.6% from the day before to 572,169 by Monday afternoon, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. That was lower than the 7.4% average daily increase over the past week but slightly higher than the 5.4% increase on Sunday. Deaths rose 7.3% to 23,070. New York’s cases rose about 3.3%, but the rate was about half of what it was a week ago.

Washington, California, Oregon Join Forces (3:22 p.m. NY)

The governors of California, Washington, and Oregon announced a regional framework for bringing the states’ economies back on line.

“We will be driven by facts, we will be driven by evidence, we will be driven by science, we will be driven by our public health advisers,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said during his daily coronavirus briefing Monday.

The move came within minutes of a similar plan being announced by the governors of six states in the Northeast, including New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

France Extends Lockdown to May 11 (2:12 p.m. NY)

France reported an increase in new coronavirus deaths Monday as President Emmanuel Macron extended the lockdown to May 11.

While deaths linked to the virus rose by 574 to 14,967, the number of intensive-care patients dropped for a fifth day to the lowest level since April 3, the health ministry said in an emailed statement. New recorded cases rose by 4,188 to 136,779 and the rise in the daily death toll was the first in four days.

“The dynamic observed in recent days thus seem to be confirmed: the impact of the epidemic is major and France is currently in a ‘high plateau’ phase,” according to the ministry.

Northeast Governors to Coordinate Reopening: Cuomo (12:55 p.m. NY)

A coalition of Northeast governors will announce a plan on Monday afternoon for how they will coordinate the reopening of schools and businesses after the coronavirus outbreak subsides, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

Any regional plan by the governors could set up a clash with President Donald Trump, who said earlier that he alone had the authority to decide when states would return to normal.

“The optimum is a geographically coordinated plan,” Cuomo said, adding that “This virus doesn’t understand governmental boundaries.”

WHO Has ‘Very Good’ Relationship with U.S. (12:30 p.m. NY)

The head of the World Health Organization said he hopes funding from the U.S., the group’s biggest donor, will continue and that the two have a “very good” relationship. President Donald Trump suggested Friday he might suspend on contributions this week. The men last spoke two weeks ago, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing in Geneva.

“We are going to have to change our behavior for the foreseeable future,” said Mike Ryan, the head of the WHO’s health emergencies program. Countries should lift lockdowns slowly and only when they have enough capacity to track the disease, WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said, warning it would be a mistake for Europe to lift them all at once.

“While Covid-19 accelerates very fast, it decelerates much more slowly,” Tedros said. “The way down is much slower than the way up.”

NYC Needs Widespread Testing: Mayor (10:30 a.m. NY)

New York City may be close to seeing a decline in new coronavirus infections after having hit a peak, but Mayor Bill de Blasio says a lack of universal testing means it could be summer or fall before the city can start returning to normal.

“What we need is much more widespread testing,” de Blasio said Monday at his daily virus briefing. “This is the crucial need if we’re going to transcend to the next level.”

The city has a shortage of testing swabs, the mayor said. New York can’t sustain a level of low transmission without a federal commitment to supply millions of testing kits, he said.

U.K.’s Daily Death Toll Eases (9:45 a.m. NY)

A further 717 people have died from the coronavirus in U.K. hospitals, a slight drop in the number of new deaths from the 737 reported Sunday.

Some 88,621 people have been diagnosed with the virus, up from 84,279 the day before. Total deaths are now above 11,300.

U.S. Outbreak Stable, CDC Director Says (8:10 a.m. NY)

Coronavirus has stabilized across the U.S. and is expected to show declines in days ahead, CDC Director Robert Redfield told Fox News. The U.S. will reopen slowly and in a prudent way, he said, without providing a timeline.

“We are nearing the peak right now,” Redfield said in another interview, with NBC. “I think sometime, hopefully this week, we will be able to say -- you’ll know when you’re at the peak when the next day is actually less than the day before.”

