All the countries not invited to the Queen’s funeral

While most countries around the world have been invited to the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday, six nations have not received invitations for the ceremony.

These six countries — Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, Russia, Belarus, and Myanmar — will not attend the event which has been described as one of the largest gatherings of world leaders.

The state funeral will see around 500 dignitaries from around the world descend on London to pay their last respects to the long-reigning monarch.

In addition, North Korea, Nicaragua, and Iran have been invited only at ambassadorial level.

Invitations issued by the British government have been sent out to those countries which have diplomatic relations with the UK.

“This is the biggest international event we have hosted in decades,” a Whitehall source was quoted as saying last week.

Invitations were sent over the weekend to the heads of state of nations with which the UK has diplomatic relations. For most countries, that means the head of state plus one guest.

The UK does not have diplomatic relations with Syria or Venezuela.

Invites were not sent to Afghanistan where the Taliban seized power a year ago.

Myanmar, where the military staged a coup last year, has also not been invited.

While the UK had diplomatic relations with Russia, ties collapsed after Moscow’s continued war in Ukraine.

Belarus, which has supported Russia in the war, has also not received an invitation.

Early on Monday morning at around 6.30am, the last mourners left the Westminster Hall as the Queen’s five-day lying-in-state ended.

The funeral service will take place at the Westminster Abbey in the presence of heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, members of European royal families and key figures from public life.