Croatia and Greece at risk of joining quarantine travel list

Thousands of holidays were thrown into chaos on Friday [16 August] when the UK government announced those flying in from France would have to quarantine for two weeks, off the back of Spain also being added to the list. This included the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands. But where else might be added to the quarantine list sometime soon?
Well, it's hard to say for sure. But infection rates have been rising in some parts of Europe in recent weeks, with Belgium also joining the quarantine list. Other places like Italy, for example, have started to implement travel restrictions from certain countries with higher cases of covid-19, such as Bulgaria and Romania.
Of the potential for other places to be added to the quarantine list, a senior government source said:
"It's a fast-moving situation and what has happened with Spain has shown that wherever there are data changes we will act quickly and change the travel advice immediately. So it's fair to say other countries could go back on the quarantine list. You can see the evidence of where spikes are happening and that does tend to be reflected in the travel advice."
*It's worth noting the two-week quarantine rule aims to protect the United Kingdom against the spread of coronavirus, as opposed to being in place in an attempt to ruin holidays.
Croatia
On Saturday, Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps revealed that anything above 20 cases per 100,000 for a period of seven days or more will likely lead to a country being added to the quarantine list.
Croatia recorded its all-time high number of cases on Friday 16 August – 208, putting the country at 21.4 cases per 100,000.
Just last month, Croatia registered its highest ever daily rate on July 11 – 140 cases, while their number of cases per 100,000 (on a two-week average) is 27.46 - almost double that of the UK’s.
Greece
Greece, meanwhile, is now at the highest number of cases in the region since the beginning of the pandemic. Just yesterday [16 August], there were 216 cases, up from the previous high of 156 on April 21 - putting the number of cases per 100,000 at 13.8.
Gkikas Magiorkinis, assistant professor of hygiene and epidemiology at Athens University told The Guardian that Greece is “formally” in the midst of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The country, meanwhile, has also introduced a late night curfew on bars and restaurants in popular holiday destinations such as Mykonos, in a bid to slow the spread.
Germany
“The second wave of coronavirus is already here,” Kretschmer, a member of Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats, said on Saturday, which is, er, less than encouraging.
While the 14-day rate of new cases in Germany per 100,000 is considerably lower than in the UK, the country's R rate also rose above 1 at the weekend. Up from 0.93 on Thursday, it hit 1.08 on Saturday, which health authorities have blamed on large gatherings and returning travellers.
Health minister Helen Whately said the situation with all holiday destinations was ‘under review’, and countries were the situation was developing quickly would be removed from the 'safe list'. She told Sky news:
"We have to keep the situation under review and I think that is what the public would expect us to do. If we see rates going up in a country where at the moment there is no need to quarantine, if we see the rates going up, we would have to take action because we cannot take the risk of coronavirus being spread again across the UK."
The following countries have seen 6 or fewer new cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people over the last fortnight (via Telegraph):
- Austria
- Cyprus
- Denmark
- Finland
- Hungary
- Japan
- Iceland
- Italy
- Lithuania
- Malta
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Vietnam
Countries already on the two-week quarantine list include:
- Canada
- The US
- Much of Central or South America
- Sweden
- Bal
- Portugal
- Russia
