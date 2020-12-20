Which countries have banned UK flights amid concerns over the new Covid-19 variant?

A passenger walks at Fiumicino airport after the Italian government announced all flights to and from the UK will be suspended (REUTERS)

Several European countries have imposed bans on flights from the UK in a bid to prevent a mutant strain of Covid-19 from reaching their shores.

The UK has alerted the World Health Organisation (WHO) about the new variant of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the fast-moving new variant of the virus that is 70 per cent more transmissible than existing strains appears to be driving the rapid spread of new infections in London and southern England.

“There’s no evidence to suggest it is more lethal or causes more severe illness,” Mr Johnson stressed, or that vaccines will be less effective against it.

Here we take a look at which European nations have introduced travel curbs against UK flights.

Which countries have announced travel bans?

The Netherlands is banning flights from the UK for at least the rest of the year while Italy’s foreign minister Luigi Di Maio also announced curbs were being imposed.

The Dutch ban came into effect on Sunday morning and the government said it was reacting to tougher measures imposed in London and surrounding areas on Saturday by Mr Johnson.

Belgium’s prime minister Alexander de Croo issued a ban for at least 24 hours while the situation was assessed, and the German government said on Sunday it was planning to restrict travel to and from Britain.

Mr De Croo said he was issuing the order for 24 hours starting at midnight “out of precaution”.

“There are a great many questions about this new mutation and if it is not already on the mainland,” he said.

A government spokesman said Germany was working on a regulation to restrict travel between Germany and Britain to protect the country from the new coronavirus variant.

The government said it was in contact with its European partners about the travel restrictions.

Austria and the Czech Republic were also imposing new measures against UK flights with Prague announcing stricter quarantine rules with all people arriving in the country having spent at least 24 hours in UK territory required to self-isolate.

The Irish Government is also expected to impose travel restrictions on flights and ferries from Britain to Ireland.

It is understood the restrictions will come into force later on Sunday and last for 48 hours.

Which other countries have reported cases of the new Covid-19 variant?

The World Health Organisation’s emergency officer for Europe, Catherine Smallwood, said Denmark, Australia and the Netherlands had reported instances of the same variant that is spreading in the UK.

Police officers walk among commuters at Waterloo train station Getty Images

She added that several other countries confirmed variants that “carry some of the genetic changes seen in the UK”.

Will the tier system stop the spread of the new variant?

“If you have a low amount of this variant, the rate of increase is held by the tiers, but if you have a very high rate of this variant, then it is not held sufficiently by the tiers and it is going up rapidly,” he said, adding that people should not travel and risk spreading the variant around the country.

He said there was a risk of the variant “going out to other areas of the country where it currently is not a problem”.

But he said measures such as social distancing and limiting contact were the ones to use.

Is it the first novel strain detected in the UK?

A number of variants have been detected using sequencing studies in the UK.

A specific variant (the D614G variant) has previously been detected in western Europe and North America, which is believed to spread more easily but not cause greater illness.

But it is thought this is the first strain that will be investigated in such detail by PHE.

What examples are there of other virus strains?

The Danish government culled millions of mink after it emerged that hundreds of Covid-19 cases in the country were associated with SARS-CoV-2 variants associated with farmed mink – including 12 cases with a unique variant, reported on November 5.

In October a study suggested that a coronavirus variant that originated in Spanish farmworkers spread rapidly throughout Europe and accounted for most UK cases.

The variant, called 20A.EU1, is known to have spread from farmworkers to local populations in Spain in June and July, with people then returning from holiday in Spain most likely playing a key role in spreading the strain across Europe.

Additional reporting by PA Media.

