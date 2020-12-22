Which countries have banned travel from the UK? Full list

Passengers queue to board the Eurostar to Paris from Kings Cross St Pancras, shortly before France shuts its border to the UK at midnight on 20 December, 2020. (EPA)

A new strain of coronavirus discovered in the UK, thought to be up to 70 per cent more transmissible than the original virus, has led to a slew of countries temporarily banning arrivals from the UK.

The Netherlands was the first country to issue restrictions, followed swiftly by a number of other European nations. Chaos ensued as the French border closed to Brits, including those crossing the Channel with cargo, until 11.59pm on 22 December.

More destinations have followed suit around the world, potentially scuppering thousands of people’s Christmas travel plans. Here’s everywhere that has issued a travel ban on visitors from the UK so far.

This is an evolving situation and while this list is being kept up to date, more countries may impose bans throughout the day. Bans may also be extended at short notice. You should check before you travel.

Albania

Albania will suspend flights to and from the UK from 2pm on 22 December 2020 until, provisionally, 6 January 2021.

Argentina

Argentina has suspended direct flights to and from the UK until further notice.

Austria

A flight ban on all flights from the UK is being imposed from midnight, Tuesday 22 December until 1 January.

Belgium

From 00.01 on 21 December 2020, Belgium initially closed the border between the UK and Belgium for 24 hours. The Belgian Government has now extended the suspension of passenger travel from the UK for a further 24 hours until 23.59 on 22 December.

Bulgaria

The Government of Bulgaria has announced that air travel between Bulgaria and the UK will be restricted from 00.00 on 21 December until 31 January 2021. British nationals with a valid Bulgarian resident permit are exempt, but they must self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival.

Canada

All inbound passenger flights from the UK to Canada have been suspended for 72 hours from 24.00 (ET) on 20 December.

Chile

The Chilean government has announced that from Tuesday, 22 December at 00.00, non-resident foreign nationals that have been in the UK during the last 14 days will not be allowed entry to Chile.

Colombia

Direct flights to/from London will be suspended from 20 December until further notice.

Passengers who have arrived directly or indirectly from the UK from 13 December will be contacted and required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Croatia

Croatia has announced it will be restricting travel for air passengers from the UK for 48 hours from 23.00 (UK time) on 20 December. If you were due to travel to Croatia from the UK, please contact your travel operator.

Czech Republic

The Czech Republic has announced that it will suspend flights between the UK and Czech Republic from Monday 21 December until at least 31 December.

Denmark

The Danish Government has banned all air passenger flights between the UK and Denmark from 9.00 (UK time) on Monday 21 December to 9.00 (UK time) on Wednesday 23 December.

Dominican Republic

The Dominican government has suspended all inbound passenger flights from the UK from Tuesday 22 December.

El Salvador

Travel to El Salvador is currently banned to travellers who have been in the United Kingdom in the last 30 days or whose flights have included a layover there.

Estonia

From 22.00 GMT Sunday 20 December, Estonia will not be permitting the operation of air passenger services to or from the UK. The restriction to air services is temporary and subject to review, but is currently planned to last until 1 January 2021.

Finland

Finland has announced all travel from the UK will be restricted from 12.00 on Monday 21 December until Monday 4 January.

France

The French government has announced it will be restricting air, car, ferry and train travel from the UK to France from 24.00 (CET) 20 December for 48 hours.

Germany

All air passenger flights between the UK and Germany are banned from 23.00 (UK time) on Sunday 20 December until 23.00 (UK time) on Thursday 31 December.

Grenada

The Government of Grenada has, from 20 December, suspended all air traffic between UK and Grenada and is not allowing entry to anyone who has been to the UK within the previous 14 days.

Hong Kong

From 22 December, travellers who have visited the UK for more than two hours within the past 14 days will be denied entry to Hong Kong.

Hungary

Hungary has announced it will be restricting flights to/from the UK from 00.01 Tuesday 22 December.

India

India is banning flights from the UK from midnight 22 December until at least 31 December.

Ireland

The Irish Government announced a ban on flights from Great Britain to Ireland for at least 48 hours from 00.00 on Monday 21 December.

Italy

On 20 December, the Italian government announced the immediate suspension of all flights between the UK and Italy. According to the Ministry of Health, anyone who has been in the UK in the previous 14 days will not be permitted entry into Italy.

Additionally, anyone already in Italy who has been in the UK in the 14 days before 20 December, must report to their local health authorities and take a Covid-19 rapid antigenic or molecular swab test. These measures will remain in place until 6 January.

Jamaica

Effective from 22 December, the Government of Jamaica will ban all flights coming from the UK into Jamaica until 4 January 2021. Inbound flights from London to Jamaica will be permitted until midnight 22 December.

Jordan

Jordan has announced it is suspending flights to and from the UK until 3 January.

Kuwait

On 20 December 2020 the Government of Kuwait announced that travellers will not be allowed to enter Kuwait if they have been in the UK during the preceding 14 days. This ban is expected to come into force by 22 December.

Latvia

From 21 December at 00.00 until 1 January, Latvia will not be permitting the operation of passenger flights to or from the UK.

Lithuania

Lithuania has announced that all travel from the UK will be restricted from 04.00 on 21 December until 23.59 on 31 December.

Luxembourg

The Luxembourg government has banned all air passenger flights between the UK and Luxembourg from 00.00 (CET) 20 December for an initial 24-hour period.

Malta

From 00.01 on 22 December normal commercial flights between the United Kingdom and Malta will be suspended. Maltese Nationals and Residents of Malta will be able to return to Malta on Air Malta flights. British Nationals will be able to return to the UK with Air Malta.

Mauritius

Mauritius is banning flights to and from the UK, starting at midnight on 21 December.

Moldova

The Moldovan government has announced the suspension of all UK flights to and from Moldova with effect from midnight on 23 December. This includes passengers transiting the UK en route to Moldova.

Morocco

With effect from midnight on 20 December, the Moroccan Government has suspended until further notice all flights to and from the UK

British nationals living in Morocco, as well as their families, are allowed to enter the country.

North Macedonia

The Prime Minister of North Macedonia has announced restrictions on direct flights between North Macedonia and the United Kingdom in the near future. If you are due to travel, please contact your travel operator. Further updates will be published when they are available.

Norway

Norway has temporarily banned all flights from the UK, initially for two days as of 21 December.

Oman

On 21 December 2020, the Supreme Committee announced the closure of its land, sea and air borders with effect from 22 December at 1 am. This will remain in place for 7 days and will be subject to review by the Omani authorities. During this time, it will not be possible to enter or leave Oman.

Pakistan

A transport directive from the government of Pakistan said travellers arriving from the UK on direct or indirect flights would not be permitted to enter from midnight on 22 December until midnight on 29 December.

Passengers transiting in the UK on their way to Pakistan will be allowed to enter if they haven’t left the airside area of the UK airport they are connecting through.

Panama

Entry to Panama is closed to all those who have been in the United Kingdom or South Africa 20 days prior to their arrival unless they are Panamanian nationals or residents.

Paraguay

From 21 December 2020 until 4 January 2021, entry to Paraguay by non-resident foreign nationals that have visited the UK since 7 December is not permitted.

Peru

Peru has suspended all flights originating in Europe for a period of two weeks. Direct flights from the UK and those with a stopover in the UK are suspended until further notice.

Non-Peruvian citizens or residents who have been in the UK during the last two weeks are prohibited from entering Peru.

Poland

Flights between Poland and the UK are suspended from midnight on 21 December until at least 6 January.

Portugal

The government has introduced a ban on all passenger travel, with the exception of Portuguese citizens and those legally resident in Portugal, between the UK and Portugal from 24.00 (GMT) on Sunday 20 December 2020.

Romania

From 19.00 (CET) on 21 December, all passenger flights to and from the UK will be banned for 14 days.

Russia

Russia is suspending UK flights for one week from midnight on 22 December.

Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Interior announced the suspension of all international flights for travellers entering and leaving the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (except in exceptional cases). Entry to the Kingdom through land and sea borders has been suspended. The announcement states that these measures are due to last for one week, and may be extended for another week.

Singapore

The Singapore government announced that from 23.59 Singapore time on 23 December, all travellers who have been in the UK in the previous 14 days before travel will not be permitted to enter or transit Singapore.

Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents are still able to enter Singapore, but must undergo Covid-19 tests upon arrival in Singapore and at the end of their mandatory 14 day quarantine period.

Slovakia

Flights to and from the UK will be suspended for 72 hours as of 00.01 22 December.

Spain

Spain is to ban all arrivals from the UK apart from Spanish citizens and residents, the government has said. Madrid said it would also reinforce controls at the border with Gibraltar to ensure travellers complied with the restriction. This includes flights from the UK to the Balearic Islands and Canary Islands. Flights from the UK will continue to allow residents to enter Spain.

Sudan

The Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority has announced they will be restricting air travel from the UK, Netherlands and South Africa from 23 December 2020 until 5 January 2021.

Sweden

The Swedish government has imposed restrictions on travel from the UK to Sweden. A temporary entry ban applies to all passengers arriving from the UK, with the exception of Swedish citizens. The ban comes into force at 23.00 (UK time) on 21 December 2020 and will apply for one month. With effect from 15.00 (UK time) on 21 December, the Swedish government has suspended all passenger flights from the UK to Sweden for 48 hours.

Switzerland

Switzerland has announced a general entry ban for travellers from the UK, including UK nationals, and flights have been suspended until further notice.

The Netherlands

The Dutch government has banned all air passenger flights between the UK and the Netherlands from 06.00 (CET) on Sunday 20 December 2020 until 1 January 2021. In addition all passenger ferries carrying passengers from the UK to Dutch ports are prohibited until 1 January 2021. This does not apply to freight.

Tunisia

On 21 December, the Tunisian government suspended until further notice all flights to and from, or that transited through, the UK. The Tunisian government also suspended the entry into Tunisia of passengers who are coming through the UK or transited through the UK.

Turkey

Turkey has announced it will be suspending air travel to/from the UK.

Uzbekistan

From 21 December 2020 until 10 January 2021, British nationals either arriving directly from the UK or who have been in the UK in the last 14 days, are not permitted to travel to or to enter Uzbekistan. All other foreign nationals, with the exception of Uzbek nationals, who are arriving from the UK or who have visited the UK in the last 14 days are not permitted to enter the country either during this period.

