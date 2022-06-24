Counting fireflies, waiting to see if Roe v. Wade ruling will darken my granddaughters' future

Connie Schultz, USA TODAY
·5 min read

The first firefly of the season greeted me last week at dusk, as I watered the hydrangeas sagging from the heat. It lingered for a moment, flashing here and there, impossible to ignore. I am not the species of female the firefly was trying to court, but I was inspired, nonetheless. These bright little bugs fly on the wings of memory for me.

Here in the Midwest, the debate is ongoing: Do we call them fireflies, or are they lightning bugs? When I was a little girl, my mother called them fireflies. My sister Toni, who is five years younger, remembers Mom saying they were lightning bugs. Five years is a long time in a family. Mothers change.

I can still describe the best spot near my childhood home for fireflies. It was near the rusty barrel where Dad burned leaves in the fall, in the patch of grass next to the garage overlooking the overgrown empty lot behind our house. We kids called that lot “the field,” and on summer nights it was aglow with fireflies, a constellation under the stars.

Most of my memories of fireflies are tied to my daughter’s childhood. Cait and her best friend, Erica, would chase them at dusk, in the church yard across from our rented home. I can’t see a firefly without thinking of those little girls in bare feet and cotton dresses, their dusty toes free of flip-flops and canvass Keds.

When our girls were small and we took the future for granted

On so many evenings, Erica’s mother, Nancy, would sit next to me on the front stoop as we watched our girls leap and dart to catch the fireflies they always released. We were both single mothers living long days, but at night we breathed in our daughters’ joyful abandonment and saw the promise of their bigger lives.

Studying synchronous fireflies on June 8, 2022.
Studying synchronous fireflies on June 8, 2022.

The workplace was still hard for women but getting better. More men were starting to catch on that we would fight for what was rightfully ours, at home and on the job. Increasingly, Ms. was no longer a pejorative. Abortion rights, while always a target of the right, was the law of the land.

We took things for granted, watching our little girls. We thought they would come of age in a better world than the one that, at every turn, had tried to extinguish the dreams of their mothers.

More from Connie Schultz:

Fear is fuel, and each of us must decide which part of our character it will feed

'Praying for myself too': Parents struggle with goodbye after another school shooting

Memories are like photographs in that their stories continue to evolve. A snapshot in time is just that, a captured moment, but life goes on, adding layers of context to the tale. And so, when fireflies light up around me, I think of my little girl’s carefree summer nights – but wait, there’s more. Now I also see her little girl, my granddaughter, growing up in a country that is becoming increasingly hostile to her. The promise I saw for her mother is changing into something else. Dusk is a metaphor. Nightfall is a warning.

As I type, we are awaiting the U.S. Supreme Court decision that, by all predictions, will severely limit if not eliminate the protections of Roe v. Wade. Of our eight young grandchildren, four are girls. I watch their faces light up at the sight of fireflies, their voices full of joy and optimism, and I feel time running out.

My mom had an abortion almost 50 years ago: My family is finally talking about it

State legislatures have turned abortion rights into a contest to see who can inflict the most harm. As the Guttmacher Institute reported, last year 19 states passed 106 abortion restrictions, which is the highest number in a single year since the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973.

Texas, for example, banned all abortions after six weeks, when most women do not yet know they are pregnant. No exception for rape or incest, and as I wrote last September, this is a pro-vigilante law that deputizes citizens to sue any person they think is aiding or abetting an abortion. The bounty for each abortion they out: $10,000.

Now our granddaughters are small. What about their future?

All those little girls, giggling under the night sky. They don’t know yet how many extremists in this country will view them as discardable once they are grown, incapable of making decisions for own bodies, their own lives.

Longing for a return to ‘simpler times’?: Here’s what the 1950s were like

I try to imagine what I will say to our granddaughters when they begin to ask, and one day they surely will, “Why do they hate us?” The pivot is everything. My answer must start with the rebuttal.

All this, you might say. All this she gets from seeing a firefly.

Well, yes.

When you care about a child with the force of parental love, you are never off-duty. Become a grandparent, and retirement is out of the question. I hadn’t expected to feel this way before my first grandchild was born. Now, my life’s successes are no longer milestones, but evidence of my training. Duty calls.

Tonight, after another long day, I will sit on the steps of our front porch and count the fireflies fluttering over the hydrangeas. I will hear my daughter’s laughter as the moon begins to rise. I will see little girls in cotton dresses, reaching for the sky.

USA TODAY columnist Connie Schultz is a Pulitzer Prize winner whose novel, “The Daughters of Erietown,” is a New York Times bestseller. You can reach her at CSchultz@usatoday.com or on Twitter: @ConnieSchultz 

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling: Will it darken granddaughters' life

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Avs caution overconfidence: 'We haven't won anything yet'

    Colorado's Erik Johnson and Mikko Rantanen believe the Tampa Bay Lightning will bring its best game of the playoffs at home in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh leads Canadian medal haul with world title, relay bronze

    At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Maurice took an unusual path to becoming Florida's coach

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice’s journey toward becoming the new coach of the Florida Panthers included a fortuitous flick of the remote control, plus was aided by a college admissions department. He was watching games one night in January, a month or so after he stepped aside as coach of the Winnipeg Jets. He stumbled upon the Panthers and quickly told his wife that he was intrigued by their club. Fast forward a few weeks, and Maurice’s son got admitted to the University of Miami. It was ano

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver

    HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Federal government freezes Hockey Canada funding over handling of assault allegations

    The federal government has put Hockey Canada on notice. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday the organization's access to public funds has been frozen, effective immediately, over its response to an alleged sexual assault and subsequent out-of-court settlement. The move comes after Hockey Canada president Scott Smith and outgoing CEO Tom Renney were grilled by MPs earlier this week during a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage hearing. "We were all expecting answers to all th

  • In Gee Chun races to record-tying 5-shot lead at Women's PGA

    BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — In Gee Chun is alone atop the Women's PGA Championship following a sensational start. In fact, no player has ever been further ahead after 18 holes at a women's major. Chun breezed to an 8-under 64 on Thursday to take a five-stroke advantage after the first round at Congressional. While most of the field slogged through the day on the wet Blue Course, Chun birdied seven of eight holes during one stretch. She was seven shots ahead when she finished her round and ended up tyin

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Canadiens to face Senators in Elsipogtog Hockeyville game

    It may be a bit later than expected, but Elsipogtog First Nation now knows the teams that will play during Hockeyville celebrations in the community. The Montreal Canadiens will take on the Ottawa Senators in a preseason game this October in nearby Bouctouche. Elsipogtog was named Hockeyville in 2021, but the game, which normally would've been held that fall, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The First Nation's hockey community suffered two major blows before being crowned Hockeyvi

  • Maciej Rybus dropped from Poland World Cup team after signing with Russian club

    The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.

  • Calgary's QB Bo Levi Mitchell listed as questionable ahead of game against Edmonton

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders listed quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell as questionable for Saturday's game against the Edmonton Elks in the team's injury report Thursday. Mitchell took limited reps in Thursday's practice at McMahon Stadium. The 32-year-old Texan had a foot injury, the team indicated in its daily injury report. "He said he was a little sore, but other than that, I don't have anything to report," Stampeder head coach Dave Dickenson said following practice. "Hopefully everything's go

  • NHL Draft: Blue Jackets' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Columbus Blue Jackets have one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL, but will need to transition its talent to the next level if they want to compete for a playoff spot.

  • Canada's Prince scores 5th of season as Houston Dash defeat North Carolina Courage

    Canada's Nichelle Prince scored what eventually proved to be the game-winning goal as the Houston Dash defeated the North Carolina Courage 4-3 on Sunday in Cary, N.C. The Ajax, Ont., native scored in the 51st minute of the game, to put her team up 4-1 at the time. It was the 27-year-old's fifth goal of the season, putting her in fourth place among the NWSL's top scorers this season. The forward played 70 minutes, while teammates and fellow Canadian national team members Sophie Schmidt and Allysh