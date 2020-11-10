Counting for 28 Madhya Pradesh, 8 Gujarat Assembly Seats Today

The focus has been on the Assembly elections in Bihar, but 3 November also saw polling for 56 other Assembly seats in 11 states, the counting of the votes for which will be held on Tuesday, 10 November.

These elections are politically significant for both the BJP as well as the Opposition parties. Many see this as a litmus test of public approval of the record of the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its second term.

Sixty-three seats are currently vacant in state Assemblies across the country. 3 November saw voting in fifty-four, while voting for two seats in Manipur was held on 7 November.

The states where the elections were held are Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh

The biggest chunk of Assembly seats is in Madhya Pradesh — 28 — and at stake are the political fortunes of a number of key leaders in state politics



Meanwhile, eight Assembly seats are up for grabs in Gujarat and seven in Uttar Pradesh

Gujarat Bypolls a Major Test for New Gujarat BJP Chief

The by-elections in Gujarat were necessitated by the resignations of Congress MLAs ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in June. The new Gujarat BJP chief, CR Patil, has set himself an ambitious goal of winning all 182 seats in the Assembly elections of 2022. The by-elections are a major test for Patil, reports The Indian Express.

Madhya Pradesh: A 'Mini Assembly' Bypoll

As many as 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh voted in the by-elections, making this almost like a mini-Assembly election.

At stake are the political fortunes of a number of key leaders in Madhya Pradesh politics: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former CMs Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and of course the man at the centre of the entire battle – Congress-turned-BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

After all, these bypolls were necessitated after Scindia along with his loyal MLAs switched over to the BJP camp, bringing down the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in March this year.

Stakes High for BJP, Congress & JD(S) in Karnataka

Stakes are high for the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress and JD(S) in Karnataka as the outcome in the bypolls to two Assembly constituencies that witnessed weeks of spirited campaigning will be known on Tuesday.

Though the results will have no bearing on the stability of the BS Yediyurappa government, it would be seen in many quarters as a reflection on its performance, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Votes polled in the 3 November bypolls to Sira in Tumakuru district and Rajarajeshwari Nagar (R R Nagar) would be taken up for counting on Tuesday at 8 am and the results are expected to be in by afternoon.

