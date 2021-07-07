Counties State of Emergency ended

CORNWALL – Over a year after it was jointly-declared, the State of Emergency by SDG Counties, Prescott-Russell County and the City of Cornwall has ended.

The three municipalities made the joint-declaration on March 26, 2020 at the onset of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State of Emergency allowed for special powers to those municipalities including reallocating employees to roles outside of their job description.

The lifting of the declaration was made in consultation with the Eastern Ontario Health Unit.

“While we appear to be emerging from the shadow of COVID-19, now is not the time for complacency,” said SDG County Warden Allan Armstrong. “I urge all residents who are eligible to receive a vaccine to book an appointment as soon as possible. We must also continue other health protocols like mask-wearing and physical distancing. I look forward to the day when this is all behind us, and through science-based decision-making we will get there soon.”

Similar comments were made by Prescott-Russell Warden Stéphane Sarrazin and Acting Cornwall Mayor Todd Bennett.

Ontario entered Step Two of its three-step COVID-19 reopening plan on June 30 as the province exits the third wave of the pandemic. Step Three of the reopening plan can begin as early as July 21.

Phillip Blancher, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Morrisburg Leader