Counties to play less T20 cricket in Andrew Strauss reforms

Counties will play four fewer Vitality Blast fixtures as well as four fewer Championship matches – but The Hundred will be completely untouched – under proposals laid out in English cricket’s high-performance review.

The final report from the review, led by Sir Andrew Strauss, launched after England’s Ashes debacle in Australia, was published on Thursday and features recommendations designed to trigger one of the biggest shake-ups of the domestic game in its history.

As revealed by Telegraph Sport, the report proposes a new-look County Championship from 2024 including a six-team “first division” and a 12-team “second division” split into two conferences, with promotion and relegation on a one-up, one-down basis.

That would mean all counties being guaranteed only 10 Championship matches, with the possibility of one play-off game, as well as up to three additional “first-class” fixtures played at the same time as The Hundred.

The proposals in the final report also include for counties to play just 10 Blast matches a season, which would leave them with a total of up to eight fewer fixtures across all competitions every year.

It is planned to put the recommendations – which have been endorsed by the ECB's board and executive – to a vote of county chairmen at the end of next month. Any ballot would require the support of a two-thirds majority in order for the recommendations to pass.

It will almost certainly not be approved by all 18 counties amid fierce opposition from club members to the cutting of four-day championship cricket, a revolt that could intensify because of the corresponding reduction in Blast games.

As previously disclosed by Telegraph Sport, the review also proposed a new domestic schedule that would mean the one-day cup competition being played in April, the Blast from May onwards, the Hundred in August and the championship mainly in June, July and September, the prime months of the summer, instead of being played in early April and the end of September as it is now.

'Impossible to keep everyone content'

Strauss warned counties earlier this month that English cricket faced an exodus of talent unless reforms to the domestic game are adopted, amid fears that players could turn their backs on the counties and cash in on foreign Twenty20 leagues in order to earn more money for playing fewer matches.

Unveiling the review’s final report, he said he was confident enough county chairmen would vote for its recommended revamp but admitted “it’s impossible to keep everyone absolutely content”.

He added: “The game must be united if we are to achieve those ambitions and we must be open-minded to change. The most consistent message we have received, from players to fans and coaches, was that the status quo is not an option.

“I encourage people to consider our proposals as a package, and I welcome the opportunity for informed debate on the recommended changes to the men’s domestic structure.

“There are no easy answers on the men’s domestic structure. The recommendations have prioritised a more coherent schedule which is more manageable for overworked players, coaches and groundstaff while providing the quality and quantity of cricket that fans want to watch and which meets our high-performance objectives.”

Richard Thompson, the ECB chairman, said: “Decision-making regarding the recommendations around the men’s domestic structure ultimately belongs to the first-class counties. It is now right that they are given the time to digest those recommendations before consulting their members, staff and other stakeholders.

“We are aware of the challenges within many counties over the reduction in red-ball cricket in particular. Those concerns have been taken on board and reflected in the recommendations. If there is a reduction in the volume of cricket for a sensible and workable schedule along with seeing the best players more often, I believe that is a good trade-off, particularly as it will improve England’s chances of success in the future.”

England at international disadvantage

Data released recently by the ECB shows that English players play 79 days of domestic cricket, which is more than any other country and leaves them with less time to prepare and rest when compared with other nations. It also leaves less time to prepare good pitches which in turn makes the step up to Test level harder.

The ECB’s data discovered that averages for English batsmen drop off significantly in Test cricket compared with county cricket whereas for India, Australia and South Africa there is little difference in comparison. Averages for seamers are also much higher in Test cricket compared with county cricket because they are used to helpful pitches in the championship.

As revealed by the Telegraph, the wide-ranging review also proposes the implementation of mobile ball-tracking technology to help determine pitch penalties in a bid to encourage spinners and rapid pace bowlers.

In a further attempt to improve wickets, the review advocates a pilot trial of the Kookaburra ball in the County Championship.

And the review proposes that counties are far better rewarded for producing England players, with a feeling among first-class counties and the ECB alike that teams producing players could be better incentivised.