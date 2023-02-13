Countess with castle steeped in Tory history wins Blue Wall council seat for Lib Dems

Amy Gibbons
·3 min read
Felicity Cunliffe-Lister - Charlotte Graham for The Telegraph
A countess whose Yorkshire castle was once used to train Conservative hopefuls has won a Blue Wall council seat for the Liberal Democrats.

Felicity Cunliffe-Lister, who inherited her title of Lady Masham when she married the Earl of Swinton – the grandson of Lord Willie Whitelaw – said she would not stand for the Tories because they had “lost credibility” presiding over the “pantomime” of recent years.

Lady Masham’s win in the North Yorkshire County Council seat of Fountains and Masham, near Rishi Sunak’s Richmond constituency, will come as a blow to the Prime Minister and a boost for the Lib Dems as they target slim Tory majorities.

She secured 1,349 votes to Tory rival Brooke Hull’s 801. Party insiders see her victory as proof that they can beat the Conservatives in key Blue Wall battlegrounds at the next general election.

The by-election was triggered by the death of Conservative councillor Margaret Atkinson last year, and the result leaves the Tories with a fragile majority of two in the local authority.

Speaking to The Telegraph following the result, the 52-year-old countess said some people are “surprised” to learn that she is not a Tory, even assuming that, “deep down” her loyalties lie with the party because of her aristocratic links.

But she said her title means “nothing” on a day-to-day level, adding: “It’s something that gets reported on, but its not something that I use. As a result it only becomes a talking point in these types of situations.”

Felicity Cunliffe-Lister - Charlotte Graham for The Telegraph
Lady Masham said she feels “very comfortable” with the Lib Dems, arguing that people are craving “normality” after “a huge period of instability and chaos”.

The countess, born in New Zealand, said: “I wouldn’t choose to represent the Conservatives – I feel like they’ve lost credibility. It just feels to me like it’s been a bit of a kind of pantomime, to be honest. I don’t really mean to belittle the severity of the situation we find ourselves in now, but it’s hard to take it seriously.”

The countess’s Swinton estate is brimming with Tory history. The Victorian castle, which now functions as a hotel and spa, was once a Conservative-run college training activists, agents and other students between 1948 and 1975.

It played host to Edward Heath’s shadow cabinet away days until 1968, according to a research paper from the University of York.

The current earl’s great-grandparents, Lord and Lady Swinton, lived there at that time, the countess said. Lord Swinton, or Sir Philip Cunliffe-Lister, was a Tory minister who served in Winston Churchill’s cabinets.

The building was leased to a charity for around two decades from 1975, and was bought by the couple after sitting vacant for around five years, with the purchase completed two weeks before their wedding.

A Lib Dem source said: “It tells you everything you need to know that a castle that was used to train future Conservative MPs is now home to a newly elected Liberal Democrat councillor.

“From the home counties to the Yorkshire Dales, the Blue Wall is crumbling one brick at a time. This stunning win is a bitter blow to Rishi Sunak right in his own backyard, and a big boost to our campaign as we gear up to the local elections in May.”

The Lib Dems also secured victory in Battledown, Cheltenham – another Blue Wall battleground – on Thursday.

