This countertop machine creates specialty mocktails and cocktails in seconds: 'So simple and fast!'

The past couple of years have forced many of us to become more closely acquainted with things we often took for granted in our homes — one being the simple task of making a drink on our own. Whether you enjoy a non-alcoholic beverage or prefer something with a bit of a kick, a refreshing drink is something everyone loves.

Now, there's a countertop appliance that performs similarly to a coffeemaker — but for specialty drinks. Also, it makes the perfect gift.

Fittingly called Bartesian, this premium cocktail machine quickly crafts drinks in seconds with just the press of a button. No more guessing and measuring!

While the charming name is catchy, there’s a specific reason why it was chosen. In fact, Bartesian’s CEO and founder Ryan Close told In The Know just where the idea originated.

“We liked the idea of ‘bar’ in there and then having something that’s ‘artisan’ was important to us,” he said. “We’re all about authenticity in a cocktail so our drinks have to taste authentic, like the experience you would have at a premium restaurant.”

So, how does the Bartesian work? Mimicking the simplicity of a coffee maker, the kitchen gadget requires just a few simple steps to work: fill the water reservoir in the back, insert a capsule into the machine, select the strength (“mocktail” option included), and press “create” on the touch screen. Your drink will be created in about 20 seconds.

Also, the machine serves those who enjoy both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages as the Bartesian capsules, which Close explained has “no artificial colors or flavoring,” and contain no alcohol.

Instead, the user can control the level of alcohol used in each drink (if any at all) by filling the included glass reservoirs with their desired liquor of choice.

Once the bottles are filled and locked into place, you can choose from any of the capsules to create the perfect mixed drink. From margaritas and lemon drops to whiskey sours and cosmopolitans, Bartesian has pre-made cocktail capsules for use at any time.

The brand is also consciously pushing for a more sustainable user experience by making its capsules completely recyclable.

“We have recyclable capsules, which is important to us,” Close told In The Know. “We actually delayed launch for a year to ensure that our capsules were fully recyclable just like a yogurt cup.”

The Bartesian is also a hit among Amazon shoppers as it currently has an overall customer rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars with over 2,000 reviews. One five-star reviewer shared that it’s “easy to set up” and is a “huge crowd-pleaser.”

“All my guests were super enthused about this product,” the same shopper wrote. “It’s a huge party hit and lots of people left my house saying they wanted to get one for themselves.”

Another impressed reviewer said the Bartesian takes something that’s usually complicated and “makes it all so simple and fast.”

Having used the device myself, I can confirm that it’s extremely easy to use. In fact, I would say that it works similarly to the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker.

All I’ve had to do was fill the water reservoir, pop in a capsule, select my preference and press “create.”

The only con some reviewers had for the product is that, at $15 for a pack of six, the pods are “somewhat pricey” but “still cheaper than a bar.”

