Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Market Report 2022-2032

Forecasts by Platform (Ground-based: Fixed, Ground-based: Mobile, Hand-held, UAV-based, Other Plant Process), by Technology (Radar Technology, Radio-frequency RF, Infrared (IR) Technology, Acoustic Technology, Electro-optical (EO), Combined Sensors), by Interdiction (RF Jamming, GNSS Jamming, Laser & Projectile, Collision Drone, Combined Interdiction Elements), by Vertical (Military & Defence, Commercial, Homeland Security) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios

The Counter-UAV Market Report 2022-2032:



Counter Drone Systems (C-UAS) Have Been Utilized Most Commonly for Base Defence So Far



All three terms—counter-UAS, C-UAS, and counter-UAV technology—mean the same thing. Counter-drone technology is a system that can detect or keeps an eye on unmanned aircraft. Companies are turning to cutting-edge technology in the counter-drone technology market to keep ahead of the competition. As security concerns rise, it is projected that drones would endanger either civilian and military groups. Defense agencies in several countries have substantially increased their spending on C-UAS counter drone application system in response to an increase in concerns from terrorist groups like ISIS and others. C-UAS counter drone technologies have so far been most frequently used as an addition to existing weapons like anti-mortar systems and reconnaissance platforms for base defence. Additionally, convoy and ground unit protection systems that are portable and mobile are becoming more and more common. Up until now, the technology behind counter drone systems has mainly been used to safeguard the airspace surrounding airports, as well as VIP protection, activities like parties and sporting competitions, and anti-smuggling operations.



Anti-Drone Interdiction Measures Can Be Harmful



Many anti-drone interdiction tactics, if not all of them, can be damaging in certain circumstances. Drones whose flight is interrupted by kinetic means run the risk of striking the earth severely. Even net-based systems with a parachute to bring the captured drone safely to the ground can be risky if the parachute malfunctions or the interception takes place at a low altitude. Interdiction elements must be exceedingly exact in order to target a moving drone; otherwise, bystanders may be put in danger. To aircraft flying over a targeted drone, long-range signalling pathways like lasers and powerful microwaves could present a serious threat. Jamming systems, on the other hand, can impair nearby legal communications links; for instance, if used at an airport, they could impair air traffic control operations. The use of GPS jamming or spoofing technologies is particularly problematic in situations when other organisations depend on accurate GPS navigation (for example, manned aircraft at an airport).



Segments Covered in the Report



Market Segment by Vertical

• Military & Defense

• Commercial

• Homeland Security



Market Segment by Interdiction

• RF Jamming

• GNSS Jamming

• Laser & Projectile

• Collision Drone

• Combined Interdiction Elements



Market Segment by Technology

• Radar Technology

• Radio-frequency (RF)

• Infrared (IR) Technology

• Acoustic Technology

• Electro-optical (EO)

• Combined Sensors



Market Segment by Platform

• Ground-based: Fixed

• Ground-based: Mobile

• Hand-held

• UAV-based



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:



North America

• U.S.

• Canada



Europe

• Germany

• Spain

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

• Turkey

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Iran

• Israel

• Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Counter-UAV Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

• Airbus SE

• BAE Systems plc

• Blighter Surveillance Systems

• CACI International Inc (CACI)

• Dedrone

• DroneShield Limited

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• General Dynamics Corporation

• L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

• Leonardo SpA

• Liteye Systems, Inc.

• Lockheed Martin Corp.

• Moog Inc.

• Northrop Grumman Corp.

• RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.

• Raytheon Technologies Corp

• Saab AB

• Thales Group

• The Boeing Company



