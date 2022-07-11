Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Market Report 2022-2032

Forecasts by Platform (Ground-based: Fixed, Ground-based: Mobile, Hand-held, UAV-based, Other Plant Process), by Technology (Radar Technology, Radio-frequency RF, Infrared (IR) Technology, Acoustic Technology, Electro-optical (EO), Combined Sensors), by Interdiction (RF Jamming, GNSS Jamming, Laser & Projectile, Collision Drone, Combined Interdiction Elements), by Vertical (Military & Defence, Commercial, Homeland Security) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios

New York, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291769/?utm_source=GNW

The Counter-UAV Market Report 2022-2032: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.

Counter Drone Systems (C-UAS) Have Been Utilized Most Commonly for Base Defence So Far

All three terms—counter-UAS, C-UAS, and counter-UAV technology—mean the same thing. Counter-drone technology is a system that can detect or keeps an eye on unmanned aircraft. Companies are turning to cutting-edge technology in the counter-drone technology market to keep ahead of the competition. As security concerns rise, it is projected that drones would endanger either civilian and military groups. Defense agencies in several countries have substantially increased their spending on C-UAS counter drone application system in response to an increase in concerns from terrorist groups like ISIS and others. C-UAS counter drone technologies have so far been most frequently used as an addition to existing weapons like anti-mortar systems and reconnaissance platforms for base defence. Additionally, convoy and ground unit protection systems that are portable and mobile are becoming more and more common. Up until now, the technology behind counter drone systems has mainly been used to safeguard the airspace surrounding airports, as well as VIP protection, activities like parties and sporting competitions, and anti-smuggling operations.

Anti-Drone Interdiction Measures Can Be Harmful

Many anti-drone interdiction tactics, if not all of them, can be damaging in certain circumstances. Drones whose flight is interrupted by kinetic means run the risk of striking the earth severely. Even net-based systems with a parachute to bring the captured drone safely to the ground can be risky if the parachute malfunctions or the interception takes place at a low altitude. Interdiction elements must be exceedingly exact in order to target a moving drone; otherwise, bystanders may be put in danger. To aircraft flying over a targeted drone, long-range signalling pathways like lasers and powerful microwaves could present a serious threat. Jamming systems, on the other hand, can impair nearby legal communications links; for instance, if used at an airport, they could impair air traffic control operations. The use of GPS jamming or spoofing technologies is particularly problematic in situations when other organisations depend on accurate GPS navigation (for example, manned aircraft at an airport).

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?
• How is the counter-UAV market evolving?
• What is driving and restraining the counter-UAV market?
• How will each counter-UAV submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2032?
• How will the market shares for each counter-UAV submarket develop from 2022 to 2032?
• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2032?
• Will leading counter-UAV markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?
• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2032 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2032?
• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
• What are the counter-UAV projects for these leading companies?
• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2020 and 2032? What are the implications of counter-UAV projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?
• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the counter-UAV market?
• Where is the counter-UAV market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?
• What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?
• What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

You need to discover how this will impact the counter-UAV market today, and over the next 10 years:
• Our 520-page report provides 360 tables and 355 charts/graphs exclusively to you.
• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – NOW.
• It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.
• It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.

This report tells you TODAY how the counter-UAV market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.

Forecasts to 2032 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects
• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2032, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.
• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.
• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising counter-UAV prices and recent developments.

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.

Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by Vertical
• Military & Defense
• Commercial
• Homeland Security

Market Segment by Interdiction
• RF Jamming
• GNSS Jamming
• Laser & Projectile
• Collision Drone
• Combined Interdiction Elements

Market Segment by Technology
• Radar Technology
• Radio-frequency (RF)
• Infrared (IR) Technology
• Acoustic Technology
• Electro-optical (EO)
• Combined Sensors

Market Segment by Platform
• Ground-based: Fixed
• Ground-based: Mobile
• Hand-held
• UAV-based

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:

North America
• U.S.
• Canada

Europe
• Germany
• Spain
• United Kingdom
• France
• Italy
• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• Australia
• South Korea
• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa
• Turkey
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• Iran
• Israel
• Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Counter-UAV Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth
• AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.
• Airbus SE
• BAE Systems plc
• Blighter Surveillance Systems
• CACI International Inc (CACI)
• Dedrone
• DroneShield Limited
• Elbit Systems Ltd.
• General Dynamics Corporation
• L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
• Leonardo SpA
• Liteye Systems, Inc.
• Lockheed Martin Corp.
• Moog Inc.
• Northrop Grumman Corp.
• RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.
• Raytheon Technologies Corp
• Saab AB
• Thales Group
• The Boeing Company

Overall world revenue for Counter-UAV Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$1,320 million in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

How will the Counter-UAV Market, 2022 to 2032 report help you?

In summary, our 520+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:
• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for Counter-UAV Market, 2022 to 2032 Market, with forecasts for vertical, interdiction, technology, platform and company size, each forecast at a global and regional level – discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.
• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for four regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the Counter-UAV Market, 2022 to 2032 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.
• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 20 of the major companies involved in the Counter-UAV Market, 2022 to 2032.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with invaluable business intelligence.

Information found nowhere else

With our new report, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain’s study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Counter-UAV Market, 2022 to 2032, market-leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

