Police struggle to keep rival protesters apart as tensions rise

Police have struggled to keep anti-racism protesters and counter-demonstrators apart during a day of unrest in central London.

As Black Lives Matter supporters gathered in Hyde Park, counter-protesters - some of them from far-right groups - gathered in Parliament Square, where they were claiming to protect statues.

Despite both groups being warned that they must be off the streets by 5pm or risk arrest, footage shows that a significant number of people defied that order.

In Parliament Square, the counter-protesters were accused of "thoroughly unacceptable thuggery" as some threw bottles and cans at police officers.

"Any perpetrators of violence or vandalism should expect to face the full force of the law. Violence towards our police officers will not be tolerated," Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted.

Sky's home affairs correspondent Mark White, in Westminster, said there was "significant disorder" at times - with the London Ambulance Service confirming it has treated 15 patients, including two police officers, who were injured during the protests. Six members of the public have been taken to hospital.

He explained: "The clashes are happening when some of these counter-protesters come into contact with any of the other anti-racism protesters."

White said that, on Westminster Bridge, there were "quite ugly" scenes as some anti-racism protesters shouted and punched out at counter-demonstrators attempting to reach Parliament Square.

"There were some Black Lives Matter protesters who were in there trying their best to stop their fellow protesters from attacking the counter-protesters," he added.





Although there have been pockets of violence, White said the police had managed to prevent "widespread and sustained disorder".

He described the counter-protesters as a "disparate group" consisting of far-right groups including the English Defence League and the Football Lads Alliance, as well as members of the public who were genuinely concerned about statues being vandalised.

At one point, dozens of counter-demonstrators ran into Hyde Park, despite officers trying to keep them separate from anti-racism protesters.

Sky News correspondent Noel Phillips said a convoy of police tried to catch up with the counter-protesters - and said it appeared they were "intent on causing chaos and havoc".

"There was a small altercation we witnessed when they entered the park - they were fighting with a young person," he reported.



