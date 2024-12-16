Counter leads Middle Tennessee against Cal Baptist after 22-point game

Cal Baptist Lancers (5-5) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (7-3)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders -4.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee hosts Cal Baptist after Jlynn Counter scored 22 points in Middle Tennessee's 82-79 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Blue Raiders have gone 3-1 at home. Middle Tennessee ranks third in college basketball with 44.2 points in the paint led by Essam Mostafa averaging 11.2.

The Lancers are 0-2 on the road. Cal Baptist ranks seventh in the WAC with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Kendal Coleman averaging 5.4.

Middle Tennessee is shooting 47.8% from the field this season, the same percentage Cal Baptist allows to opponents. Cal Baptist averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Middle Tennessee allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jestin Porter is scoring 16.9 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Blue Raiders.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is shooting 26.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 21.7 points and 3.4 assists.

