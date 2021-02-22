Countdown's Nick Hewer won't give Anne Robinson advice about replacing him

Photo credit: Channel 4

Countdown host Nick Hewer has explained why he hasn't given any advice to his replacement, Anne Robinson.

The 77-year-old broadcaster and former PR man rose to fame as Lord Alan Sugar's advisor on The Apprentice but has decided to embrace retirement after a decade on the Channel 4 institution, which saw him become the show's second-longest-running host.

Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy while promoting his work with Fairtrade Fortnight, Nick said: "Why am I packing it in? Reluctantly because during Countdown, I was sort of shielding because I'm very old, and during that time I suddenly realised that there's something called home life.

"I was a bit of a novice to this, because I've always sort of been running around, but here I was stuck at home pleasantly, and I enjoyed it so much I suddenly thought, 'Why am I doing this at 77?' when I really haven't got that much longer to go, in truth. I thought, 'This is stupid'. I don't want to die and have on my gravestone, 'He died of greed', so I thought I'd pack it in."

So why won't Nick be giving advice to his successor Anne, famed for her own raised eyebrow on The Weakest Link back in the 2000s?

Nick continued: "Have I spoken to Anne Robinson? I haven't. Believe me she doesn't need any advice from me. She's a seasoned broadcaster and will take to it like a duck to water, so she doesn't need any help from me.

"If anything, I wish I could have spoken to her before I started, so she could advise me on how to do it professionally, but I've struggled through it for 10 years, and now I'm off."

Meanwhile, Anne explained that she was "thrilled" to be joining the show, saying in a statement: "The show is almost as old as I am and just as historic. I am particularly excited to be working alongside the show's two other formidable women."



Speaking about his work with Fairtrade Fortnight, Nick said: "Fairtrade, which of course, in February has its Fairtrade Fortnight, is a wonderful charity – it's about justice, it's about thinking about the other people that make our food, actually produce our food.

"This is all about our relationship between fair trade and climate change. The people growing our food in the third world are the people least affecting the climate. It's us rotters in the West... who are causing all this chaos."

Other celebrities are also putting on a host of events promoting Fairtrade, including Bridgerton actress Adjoa Andoh, aka Lady Danbury, who will be hosting a debate on creative activism on February 24. Meanwhile, Nick is hosting a quiz on March 5.

Fairtrade Fortnight runs between February 22 and March 7. For more information on the festival, head to its website.



