Anne Robinson Announced As Countdown's New Presenter
Anne Robinson has been revealed as the new presenter of the long-running Channel 4 gameshow Countdown.
The former Weakest Link host will be taking over from Nick Hewer, who has held the Countdown presenting job since 2012.
She will be the sixth presenter to be permanent host of Countdown since its debut in 1982, and is the first woman to hold the job.
The news of Anne taking over Countdown was announced during Monday afternoon’s edition of the Channel 4 daytime show, Steph’s Packed Lunch.
The #countdown conundrum has been set so now it’s over to you - who do you think is the show’s new host? We’ll reveal the answer on #PackedLunchC4. Tune in now @Channel4! pic.twitter.com/E011yTLqos
— Steph's Packed Lunch (@PackedLunchC4) February 15, 2021
She joked: “I am beyond thrilled to be joining Countdown. The show is almost as old as I am and just as historic.
“I am particularly excited to be working alongside the Show’s two other formidable women. Worryingly, Susie [Dent] and Rachel [Riley] are not only very smart but younger, prettier and thinner than me. Sadly, there’s no time for another face lift so I’ll have make do with this old one.”
Anne added: “Three Clever Girls Do Countdown! Don’t you love the sound of that?
“I am a crossword nut so the Countdown’s conundrums I can make sense of. But the adding up and taking away – I can’t go much further than working out the fee once my agent takes his cut.”
Anne’s past TV credits include The Weakest Link, the consumer affairs series Watchdog and the interactive BBC quiz show Test The Nation.
Former Apprentice aide Nick has hosted Countdown for almost a decade, and announced that he was stepping down towards the end of last year.
He said in a statement: “This latest lockdown has given me an opportunity to consider my future life and I’ve decided it’s a good time to step down at the end of my contract in the New Year.
“As someone in his 77th year, who will be in his 10th year hosting the great British institution that is Countdown, I think it’s time to smell the flowers and get a dog.”
Nick took time out from the show in 2020 due to lockdown, during which time former Radio 1 DJ Colin Murray temporarily stood in for him.
Countdown has previously been hosted by Richard Whiteley, Des Lynam, Des O’Connor and Jeff Stelling, prior to Nick’s appointment.
The tea-time show has also featured Rachel Riley as co-presenter since Carol Vorderman stepped down in 2009, while Susie Dent is the resident words expert in “Dictionary Corner”.
