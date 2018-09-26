Countdown: Gritty is already killing it

The Countdown is a quick look at some of the big stories in hockey in the last week. This time, we look at the Zack Smith move, the Maple Leafs power play (yes again), sending guys back to junior, and my man Gritty.

6. Signing Luca Sbisa

Folks, I gotta say: I think the Islanders are tanking. Whether they know it or not.

This week they turned Luca Sbisa’s tryout deal into a real contract, rounding out a summer of baffling, bad moves. Trading for Matt Martin, signing Sbisa, signing Leo Komarov, signing Val Filppula. These are not the moves teams make when they’re trying to improve, and the problem is that Lou Lamoriello might actually think they have.

Which, I mean look he obviously doesn’t believe losing Tavares doesn’t matter and he doesn’t believe that stuff about, “Well they didn’t win WITH him, so…” But also he really seems to believe Martin and Komarov and Sbisa move the needle for him and they obviously do not.

This is the kind of signing where, if it’s any team but yours, you’re laughing about it. Sbisa isn’t going to kill you but it’s that thing of teams choosing to give ice time to veterans that are proven to be bad instead of giving ice time to rookies who only MIGHT be bad. Doesn’t make a lot of sense, unless of course you’re trying to lose.

5. Waiving Zack Smith

Truly don’t get the move, to be perfectly honest with you.

This is a guy who started a huge new contract after shooting ridiculously high two seasons in a row (almost 16 percent across two seasons after going 7.7 percent in his previous 319 games). He immediately doesn’t live up to it because hey, whaddaya know, he shoots 4 percent and scores five goals in 68 games, with poor underlyings on a team that already had poor underlyings.

Now he’s waived to, I guess, hope he gets claimed, which is extremely unlikely because he’s signed for three more seasons at a $3.25-million AAV and he’s 30 and he’s basically never been that good except for the season when he accidentally scored 25 goals.

Matt Duchene said it’s a “kick in the balls” to see a well-liked vet get waived like that, as though playing for the Senators weren’t already a daily kick in the balls, and as though he isn’t getting traded within the next few months anyway.

The cap savings of burying him in the minors if he does clear waivers is not that good, not that the cap matters, and the team can’t retain salary here because they’re already doing it with Dion Phaneuf and you can only retain on three guys. Retaining on Smith, then, only further limits their trade options as an organization.

And if he doesn’t get demoted to the AHL, now you just have another guy who hates the org, right?

In theory, it’s a good idea to waive and demote a bad player who makes too much money, but in practice, he shouldn’t have that contract in the first place. You don’t get credit for fixing a hole you yourself drilled in the hull of the ship, y’know?

4. Mike Babcock

Someone asked Babcock a very valid question about the Leafs’ power play getting absolutely loaded with talent rather than more evenly distributing it across two units. The coach laid out a pretty simple philosophy: He’s gonna give whoever’s scoring more top power play minutes.

It’s not that radical an idea, but keep in mind that Tyler Bozak got more PP minutes in the playoffs last year than Auston Matthews did, and you can see where there are holes in the thinking.

The Leafs are too smart for that to be the real answer, I think. You load up your top power play unit because your top power play unit is the one that gets the most minutes and is therefore most likely to score, which translates to more wins. Why shuffle Matthews or Marner or Tavares onto the second unit where he’ll get, what 40 seconds of every two minutes’ power play time, just because you don’t want to put all your eggs into one basket?

On the power play especially, you’re probably smarter to put all your eggs into one basket and run them out for 90 seconds or more every time you’re on the man advantage. Especially when you have forward depth like Toronto does, you might as well empty the tanks. You’re far more likely to score with all those guys out there than not.

3. Sending great prospects back to junior

Lots of consternation as Nick Suzuki, who looked great for Montreal in the preseason, got sent back to the OHL. But like, if you’re gonna suck, why burn a year of the guy’s ELC just to get him top minutes. I’d send Jesperi Koktaniemi away from the big club for the same reason, even if he’s looked great.

If you’re gonna stink, and they’re gonna get more minutes at a lower level, the benefit probably evens out a bit. Even beyond the whole “you don’t want to get them used to losing” nonsense people will sometimes say about bad teams with lots of young players.

It’s just like, you win when your elite young players are on their ELCs. So keep these guys on ELCs as long as humanly possible. Especially if you have no hope of competing this season.

2. Shea Theodore

There’s no way I’m gonna be able to look this up easily, so I’ll just speculate here: This has to be the largest contract ever given out in relation to a guy’s games played.

The AAV isn’t all that high — $5.2 million — but the term is long at seven years, and this is a player with just 114 career games and 46 career points. Now, that deal only takes him until he’s 30, which is fine and in fact, exactly what you should do with guys his age. Lock him in for his entire 20s and keep the cap hit relatively low (but not so low that he’s mad about it or whatever).

They probably could have crushed him on a bridge deal but this seems like a good long-term bet for all involved. Plus, hey, no state income tax. That’s a thing they say at times like these.

1. GRITTY!!!!!!

Never has an NHL mascot captured my heart like this. Never!

The insane reveal. Falling on his ass basically as soon as he came on the ice. Shooting an ice crew member in the back like a giant, Grimace-shaped, bearded Robert Ford. What could be better?

I’ll tell ya what could be better: Killing a first responder in cold blood then dancing over his dead body, like the dearly departed Scorch.

Scorch’s birth set the standard by which all mascots will be judged, and murdering a fireman quickly and brutally is the bar now. Sure, Gritty might bottle a Rangers fan in the parking lot after a game later this year and he already vaguely threatened to kill Iceburgh, but that’s not the kind of thing you expect from a paragon of Philly Sports Culture like this beautiful psycho.

Bless his whole existence, but I feel like there’s room to grow.

Gritty, please be my best friend.

(Not ranked this week: Hopeless optimism.

Please try to keep in mind as the preseason winds down that just because you think your team is good and competitive does not mean it will be. Yes, more than half the league gets into the playoffs and it’s nice to be all starry-eyed about a club in October, you also gotta be realistic.

Again, like, the Islanders probably think they can be competitive to an extent, and I’ve even seen fans telling themselves Tavares isn’t as big a loss as he’s being made out to be. It’s insane. This team’s going to stink no matter how good Jordan Eberle and Mat Barzal are. Sorry but it’s true!)

Ryan Lambert is a Yahoo! Sports hockey columnist. His email is here and his Twitter is here.

(All statistics via Corsica unless otherwise noted.)