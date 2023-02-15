Countdown to 2024: These candidates have already announced Senate plans for next election

The countdown to the 2024 election is on with candidates beginning to announce their intentions to run for Senate seats – or give them up.

Democrats currently have a narrow majority in the upper chamber, but that will be tested next year. Thirty-four seats in the Senate will be up for grabs in the upcoming election, with Democrats (including independents who caucus with Democrats) currently occupying a majority – 23 – of those seats.

The majority party will seek to defend their incumbents in key races again Republican rivals as they look to maintain their slim majority in a presidential election year where President Joe Biden will likely be seeking his second term.

Some members of the House are throwing their names on the ballot for a seat in the upper chamber while a handful of senators have launched campaigns for reelection. Others have announced they would not be seeking another term like California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the longest serving senator in the state, who announced in February she will be retiring.

Michigan Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow has also said she would not be running in 2024. The third-ranking Democrat's departure leaves the GOP with a pickup opportunity in a swing state.

Here are the candidates who have announced their Senate plans for 2024:

Candidates running for Senate include Gallego (AZ), Banks (IN) and Porter (CA):

Congressional Hispanic Caucus BOLD PAC Chairman Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., speaks at a Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) event on November 18, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Senators seeking reelection include Kaine (VA), Brown (OH) and Gillibrand (NY):

Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown. Brown is up for reelection in 2024. He told Spectrum News he will be running to keep his seat in a race that already includes Republican challenger Matt Dolan. Brown has served in Congress since 2006.

Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine. Kaine announced he will be running for reelection in 2024. “I’m a servant. I love Virginia. I’m proud of what I’ve done," he said during his announcement. The former vice presidential candidate was first elected to the Senate in 2013.

New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. Gillibrand announced her reelection bid to serve a third term in the Senate. She has served in Congress since 2009, winning the last New York Senate race by wide margins.

Nevada Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen. Rosen publicly confirmed she is running for reelection in 2024, telling POLITICO in October, "I am all in. I’m definitely running." She previously served in the House before winning a Senate seat in 2018 after defeating the Republican incumbent.

Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott. Scott is running for reelection to keep his Senate seat after rumors circulated that he may launch a 2024 presidential bid. "I ran to fight for Floridians and that is exactly what I am going to keep doing. I’ve never lost a race and I don’t intend to now," he posted on Twitter.

Senators not seeking reelection including Feinstein (CA), Stabenow (MI) and Braun (IN):

California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Feinstein is the Senate's longest serving female senator and announced in February she will not be seeking reelection. The 89-year-old was first elected to office in 1992. Democratic Reps. Katie Porter, Adam Schiff and Barbara Lee will be vying for her seat. "The time has come," Feinstein told reporters of her decision to not run for reelection.

Michigan Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow. Stabenow announced at the beginning of the year she will not be running to keep her Senate seat in 2024. “Inspired by a new generation of leaders, I have decided to pass the torch in the U.S. Senate," she said, adding, "When my term ends, I intend to begin a new chapter in my life that includes continuing to serve our state outside of elected office while spending precious time with my amazing 96-year-old mom and my wonderful family."

Indiana Republican Sen. Mike Braun. Braun has his sights set for a different public office: the governor's mansion. The first-term senator announced he would run for governor in 2024 just one month after November's midterm elections, leaving his Senate seat open for a GOP newcomer in the solidly red state.

Other lawmakers not running for office:

Indiana Rep. Victoria Spartz. Spartz, who was first elected in 2021 announced she is not seeking reelection to keep her seat in the House or running for a Senate seat in 2024. In the leadup to her announcement, Spartz had been considering a run for an open senate seat that Sen. Mike Braun will vacate to run for governor. Rep. Jim Banks, Spartz's Indiana colleague in the House, previously announced he would be running for the Senate seat.

