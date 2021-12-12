Count Down to the Holidays with Red Apple Stores and The Bargain! Shops' 12 Days of Deals

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Red Apple Stores and The Bargain! Shop are bringing back their most anticipated 12 Days of Deals event to help Customers save big just in time for Christmas!

Starting Monday, December 13th through to Friday, December 24th a new deal of the day will be revealed that is sure to be on the top of every Customer's Christmas wish list. Shoppers can expect to find one-day only discounts on a variety of products to help them get through the busy holiday season ahead, all available in store. The deals are guaranteed to be the lowest price of the season, so mark your calendars because once the deal is over, it's gone!

"Think of it as your own, live Advent Calendar," said Clinton Wolff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Red Apple Stores. "From must-have toys and electronics to the latest in apparel and accessories, festive décor, chocolate, grocery products, and more, Customers won't want to miss their chance to shop these fantastic one-day deals. We saw how thrilled Customers were with the deals last year, and we are ready to help them save even bigger this year!"

Each morning in the lead-up to Christmas a new deal will be unveiled. For details on each days' exciting deal, Customers will want to visit their local store and stay connected online by subscribing to our Email, visiting our Website, and following us on our social media feed -Facebook and Instagram.

About Red Apple Stores

Red Apple Stores ULC is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores.

For the past 20 years, our stores— branded as The Bargain! Shop or Red Apple—have been your reputable neighbourhood retailers, who bring you big-name brands, quality products, and big savings at convenient locations in your small towns. We offer some of the best deals and unexpected finds on your everyday needs, and we continually strive to excite and delight our Customers with all the brand-name toys, home products, food, and fashion— but at low, affordable prices! We are known in our communities for our super-friendly Customer service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers by treating Customers with dignity and respect.

One of our core values is serving our communities. From holiday food and toy drives to other charitable events throughout the year, we love giving back to the neighbourhoods in which we do business.

Learn more about our stores at redapplestores.com or visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/redapplestores.

