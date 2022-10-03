Counselling Hong Kong News - Top HK Therapists Join Maple Tree Team of Counsellors And Psychotherapy Professionals

Central, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central, Hong Kong -

Maple Tree Counselling, based in Hong Kong, is sharing the answers to a host of frequently asked questions from their community. The centre offers professional counselling and psychotherapy in order to help their clients lead full lives and recover from mental struggles and conditions. Learn more here: https://www.mapletreecounselling.com/

One of the biggest areas of confusion, according to the centre, lies in the difference between psychotherapy and counselling. Both counselling and psychotherapy are talk therapies, and the terms are frequently used interchangeably. They are used to help patients gain a better understanding of themselves and enable change. However, shorter-term therapy sessions that place more of an emphasis on well-being and pressing problems are referred to as counselling. In order to obtain a profound understanding and undergo significant transformation, psychotherapy may be utilised as a longer-term strategy as it requires a deeper examination of the past. Notably, the centre’s counsellors are all trained in various evidence-based psychotherapies, including Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) and Psychodynamic Therapy, to name a few.

Maple Tree Counselling also clarifies the difference between counsellors, psychologists and psychiatrists. They are all professionals with training in mental health therapy who might be classified as psychotherapists. Counsellors are educated experts who offer assistance to individuals looking to alter their lives, end strife or handle interpersonal problems. Counsellors concentrate on all facets of a person's welfare rather than on diagnosing or treating mental disease. A psychologist is typically qualified to conduct psychological testing and provide psychotherapy for mental problems. Clients with complicated mental health issues, such as personality disorders and significant depressive illnesses, may be treated by a psychologist. The centre also clarifies that a psychiatrist is a medical doctor who specialises in diagnosing and treating a full range of mental disorders, including bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Psychiatrists are the only mental health professionals who may prescribe medication, and they may also provide psychotherapy.

Separately, the centre says that while many wish to learn more about the early signs of anxiety and depression, it is crucial to keep in mind that everyone will experience depression or anxiety in a different way, and it may be necessary for an individual to reflect personally on their thoughts, feelings and behaviour in order to recognise the symptoms. Long-lasting sadness or worry are only one sign of depression or anxiety; other symptoms include apathy, hopelessness, difficulty concentrating, indecision, mood swings, changes in food or drink intake and a desire to be alone. Physical signs of depression and anxiety might also include heart palpitations, persistent weariness, gastrointestinal discomfort and sleeplessness. More information on this is available on the centre’s website.

One important question answered by the centre concerns the following: what a client may expect from their first session. The initial session often serves as an evaluation and consultation, during which the mental health professional will learn a little bit about the patient's past and provide a brief explanation of their practice and counselling methods. The majority of the session will be spent by the two parties getting to know one another while they proceed at the client's pace. The client is welcome (and encouraged) to offer any thoughts they may have as well as ask questions. Issues from the past, relationships, current difficulties and a deeper exploration of the client's thoughts, feelings and behaviours may all be explored. A plan for the patient's future sessions may have been established by the professional at the conclusion of the session. For more information visit: https://schooner.io/bfxao

Should anyone wonder if they should go for therapy, Maple Tree Counselling says: “Anyone can benefit from therapy whether they are currently in crisis or embarking on a journey of self-exploration or change. You may want to better understand your past in order to move forward, change old patterns, heal from past trauma, improve relationships or move bravely into uncharted territory. These are some of the issues we regularly explore with clients. If any of these resonate with you or if you have any questions about whether our practice is right for you, please get in touch, and we will be happy to engage with you directly.”

Founded in 2021, Maple Tree Counselling is a boutique counselling and therapy practice in Hong Kong. They are a group of professional counsellors, a diverse, multicultural team with rich life experience and international professional qualifications and accreditation. They are guided by the key professional values of ongoing professional development, expert individual and group supervision, and absolute confidentiality. The Maple Tree Counselling therapists deliver the sessions in English, Cantonese and Mandarin. Maple Tree Counselling works out of discreet and tranquil rooms on the 27th floor of World Wide House, 19 Des Voeux Road, Central.

Those interested in learning more about Maple Tree Counselling and the services they provide may visit the centre’s website to get started at https://www.mapletreecounselling.com/

