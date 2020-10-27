Councillor asked to remove Halloween decorations by locals because they are 'scaring children'

The Halloween decorations on the home of Ashan Jeeawon, in Bexhill. (SWNS)

A local councillor has been asked to remove his Halloween decorations by residents who worry they are “scaring children”.

Ashan Jeeawon, 42, who lives in Bexhill, East Sussex, was sent an email by locals who said they believed his floating skeletons were impacting the community’s mental health.

When Jeeawon put the matter to a public vote, however, the majority of residents voted overwhelmingly in favour of keeping the displays.

He was sent an email that read: "Although I respect your opinion to celebrate Halloween, I am sorry to say that I hold a different opinion.

Neighbours asked him to take them down as they were "scaring children". (SWNS)

“It is my belief that the Halloween celebrations are detrimental to the mental health of many people. In particular of children and the vulnerable.

"There are more than enough things happening in the world to scare people without adding to it with the spectrum of ghosts and witches.

“I would respectfully ask that you take down the display as soon as possible. It is important that we promote a message of hope and not a message of fear.”

Jeeawon, who lives with his partner, sister, her three kids and his parents, decorates their house for every major holiday including Christmas, Easter, Diwali and Armistice Day.

He said: "Being a councillor, everything I do is to support my community.

Ashan Jeeawon works as a property stylist and is also a local councillor. (SWNS)

"I’m actively involved in every project going on and support with my time. For someone to say that it's having a negative impact on the community, my immediate reaction was that is the last thing I would want to do.

"I put a message out on the Bexhill Facebook page as I really wanted to find out from the public as to whether doing these decorations were giving people joy and something to fun look at or whether it was causing a detriment to people's mental health.

"If it really was scaring children and vulnerable people, I'd have no hesitation in taking it down. Every single one of the 700 plus comments is positive.

While he hasn't responded to the email yet, he is determined to keep the decorations.

He said: "I think I will acknowledge the comments and said that I've done a test with my neighbours and other people local to the area and actually the support is overwhelmingly supportive so the decorations will remain."

Jeeawon said he is not actually that big a fan of Halloween, and only has one costume he wears most years.

