Councillors urge province to release rules that would pave way for small business tax relief

Updated ·4 min read

Three Toronto councillors called upon the Ontario government on Monday to release regulations that would enable big cities across the province to provide tax relief for small businesses.

Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam, Mike Colle and Ana Bailão told reporters that time is running out to give small businesses a break for the 2021 tax year. The regulations, which would allow the city to create what is called a new small business property subclass, are needed now before the city votes on its $14-billion operating budget on Feb. 18.

At a special meeting on the budget, the city must provide direction to staff about tax reform in the 2021 tax year. The regulations are needed no later than Feb. 11.

Wong-Tam, who represents Ward 13, Toronto Centre, said the pandemic has created "all sorts of havoc" for small businesses, which include local restaurants, bars, specialty shops, independent retailers and main street storefront operations.

"Over the past year, what we've seen is an alarming number of businesses literally collapse due to the financial hardship of people being asked to stay home because it's unsafe for them to go out," she said at a news conference.

"We need the province to release the provincial regulations that outline the details on how to get this done as soon as possible. The clock is literally ticking."

CBC
CBC

One in six small businesses in Canada will potentially close because of the pandemic, according to a survey by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

Main streets are feeling the "financial crunch," Wong-Tam said.

"The financial relief that we can offer small businesses this year is very clear. And city council has an opportunity to respond to the need in the community, but we need to have this tool provided to us by the province," she added.

Regulations already drafted, councillor says

Wong-Tam said the government has drafted the regulations and was about to release them before former Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips abruptly resigned on Dec. 31. Phillips took a holiday trip to St. Barts while most of the province was told to follow public health guidance to stay home.

In the Nov. 5, 2020 provincial budget, Phillips said the province would allow cities to create a new small business property subclass to provide tax relief.

Wong-Tam said she has been told that the government could release the regulations at any time. She said city council will consider a motion on the matter at a meeting this week.

CBC
CBC

Colle, who represents Ward 8, Eglinton-Lawrence, said his ward has lost 150 small businesses since the pandemic began. He said the tax reform is overdue because small businesses are taxed as if they are condos.

"This is urgent. The province was good enough to enable us to do this with the regulations, but they have not released the regulations. The province has to release the regulations as soon as possible and then the city can therefore proceed," Colle said.

"All of these jobs lost, doors closed, from Keele Street to Avenue Road. We can't wait for another year or two to make these changes to keep small businesses alive. This change is needed urgently."

'The stress, the pressure, the hardship is real'

Bailão, who is deputy mayor and represents Ward 9, Davenport, said small businesses are integral to the communities that make up Toronto. Before the pandemic, many were already struggling with the impact of current value assessments on their properties and increases that resulted in higher levels of property tax.

"They bring jobs, vibrancy and life to our main streets," she said. "The stress, the pressure, the hardship is real."

Other cities, including Ottawa, Hamilton, and other regions, include Peel and Waterloo, are also calling for the release of the regulations, according to Wong-Tam.

Finance ministry says it will notify municipalities soon

In a statement on Monday, the Ontario finance ministry acknowledged that the province said in 2020 that municipalities will be able to provide a property tax reduction for eligible small businesses through the adoption of a new optional small business property subclass, beginning in 2021.

"An amendment to the Assessment Act has been passed, which now allows municipalities to define small business eligibility and set the discount based on their local needs and priorities through a municipal by-law. The Province will also consider matching these municipal property tax reductions in order to provide further support for small businesses," the ministry said.

"The Ministry is consulting with municipalities, including Toronto, on implementation and will notify all municipalities soon when the regulation implementing the subclass is filed."

According to a news release, each municipality will be able to define what is a small business and will be able to use geographical, business or property features to determine the definition.

The release said the new small business property subclass would stimulate economic growth and job creation once the pandemic eases.

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Rangers GM Jeff Gorton on Tony DeAngelo: 'He has played his last game for the Rangers'

    The problematic defenseman will never play for the Rangers again after his latest incident.

  • NBA postpones Nuggets-Pistons game minutes before tip after inconclusive COVID-19 test

    A Pistons player reportedly returned a positive or inconclusive coronavirus test late on Monday, causing the league to shelve the game.

  • Former Mets manager Mickey Callaway accused of 'unrelenting' lewd behavior toward women in media

    "He just preyed on women," said one of Callaway's five accusers in a report by The Athletic. Callaway is now the pitching coach for the Angels.

  • Report: Wild's top prospect Marco Rossi won't play this season due to COVID-19 complications

    Minnesota's top prospect is still suffering from the after effects of COVID-19.

  • Brady on playing past 45: 'I would definitely consider that'

    Tom Brady keeps raising the bar about how long he could keep playing quarterback in the NFL.

  • How the mighty Dustin Pedroia became a giant figure in Red Sox lore

    The 5-foot-9 second baseman who retired Monday was always confident, always sure he was underestimated. He usually proved himself right.

  • Ex-Patriots WR Danny Amendola says Tom Brady is the Patriot Way, not Bill Belichick

    The ex-Patriots wide receiver says the Patriot Way was 100 percent Tom Brady, period.

  • O'Ree's hockey stick reminds Trudeau daily of the work needed to combat racism

    Justin Trudeau says he keeps a signed hockey stick from "living legend" Willie O'Ree as a constant reminder of the work that remains to combat racism.

  • Chiefs place C Daniel Kilgore, WR Demarcus Robinson on COVID list ahead of Super Bowl

    Kilgore and Robinson are the first players or coaches reported to have a potential exposure ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

  • What will the Kyle Lowry statue look like? We've got some ideas

    After recording his 10,000th point with the Raptors, it’s time to figure out what the eventual Kyle Lowry statue outside of Scotiabank Arena will look like.

  • Why the New York Jets make most sense for a possible Deshaun Watson trade

    Are the Jets willing to part with the draft-pick capital — plus more — to land Deshaun Watson if he's made available?

  • Saquon Barkley takes a break from rehab, lends a hand to trainers

    New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley gives an update on the torn ACL in his right knee and how he’s teaming up with Oikos® Pro to spread the word about Oikos® Pro For Pros, a grant program that seeks to help fitness professionals strengthen their fitness-focused businesses. Learn more and apply at www.OikosProForPros.com.

  • Report: Vince Young returns to Texas as special assistant to athletic director Chris Del Conte

    Vince Young is back at Texas, less than two years after he was fired from a previous job with the university for performance issues.

  • Canadian Bianca Andreescu withdraws from Australian Open tune-up tournament

    Canadian Bianca Andreescu will skip this week's Grampians Trophy and instead return to action at the Australian Open. Andreescu was scheduled to return to the court for the first time in 15 months at the Grand Slam tune-up event before the WTA announced on Monday that the Mississauga, Ont., native has withdrawn to focus her time on the Aussie Open. The 20-year-old, who last played at the WTA Finals in October 2019 before suffering a knee injury, had a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed at the Grampians Trophy and would have made her long-awaited return against the winner of a match between American Sloane Stephens and fellow Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez in the second round. The tune-up tournament is for players coming out of hard quarantine following COVID-19 exposure on charter flights to Australia. The Australian Open is scheduled to start Feb. 8. "Following the last two weeks in quarantine, it feels so good to finally be back on the court. After discussing it with my team, we have decided to focus this week on training for the Australian Open and miss the Grampians," Andreescu said in a statement. "Many thanks to Tennis Australia and the WTA for their hard work in providing us all of these choices. See you all at the Australian Open." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Warriors rookie Wiseman out at least a week with hurt wrist

    SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman will be sidelined more than a week with a sprained left wrist that the 7-foot centre injured against Detroit on Saturday. “It’s a concern any time you lose anybody for any stretch of time, especially a guy that is in the rotation, but we'll figure it out,” guard Stephen Curry said. “Injuries are obviously part of every season, no matter when they come. You've just got to be able to adjust.” Wiseman landed on his wrist when he was bumped coming down from a dunk off an alley-oop pass by Draymond Green with 6:21 remaining in the third quarter of the 118-91 rout of the Pistons but kept playing. Wiseman had an MRI exam on Sunday, coach Steve Kerr said. “It’s a bummer but at least it’s not anything worse and he should be back in 10 days or so,” Kerr said. The big man, who came off the bench the past four games as Kerr switched up his starting lineup, is wearing a brace and scheduled to be re-evaluated in a week to 10 days. Veteran Kevon Looney replaced Wiseman in the lineup and expects to play more minutes with Wiseman out. “I'm prepared to take on a bigger role,” Looney said. The Warriors selected the 19-year-old Wiseman with the No. 2 overall pick out of Memphis after he played only three college games. He is averaging 12.2 points and leads all rookies with 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. “It's a blow to our team but I'm glad it's a short-term injury, not something long-term,” Looney said, adding that Wiseman “was upbeat, he wasn't down.” Golden State has put a priority on rebounding, something Kerr insists comes down to focus. “Not having James is going to hurt in that, he's one of our best rebounders,” Looney said. In addition, forward Eric Paschall practiced fully Monday “and did fine,” according to Kerr, after back spasms kept him out the second half Saturday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Janie McCauley, The Associated Press

  • Kobe Bryant's old 1963 Chevy Impala sold for more than $220,000 at auction

    Vanessa Bryant took the car to West Coast Customs and the "Pimp My Ride" crew before gifting it to Kobe in 2006.

  • Transfer deadline day: Flurry of USMNT players make moves, while Liverpool strengthens defense

    Defending Premier League champion Liverpool added two key pieces on a transfer deadline day that also saw a several U.S. national teamers switch clubs.

  • Chiefs vs Buccaneers DFS strategy: Godwin a sleeper pick?

    Liz Loza and Andy Behrens preview the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs championship matchup with a daily fantasy perspective. Which players are they selecting to secure the final win of the 2020 season?

  • NFL holding its breath as Super Bowl LV has first brush with COVID

    The Chiefs placed two players on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, and while there's no reason to panic yet, this kind of scenario has caused many sleepless nights at the league office.

  • Andy Reid on facing Tom Brady in the Super Bowl 11 years later, and when he knew Patrick Mahomes could handle pressure

    Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke with the media on Feb. 1 about how this Super Bowl is different from any other, when he knew Patrick Mahomes could handle pressure, and what it’s like to face Tom Brady again after facing him in Super Bowl XXXIX.&nbsp;