Councillors’ contact details removed after ‘abuse’ over missing Nicola Bulley

A local authority has removed councillors’ contact details from its website after “inappropriate emails and phone calls” over missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley.

The 45-year-old mortgage adviser disappeared while walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on January 27.

On Monday, Wyre Council said it had temporarily removed contact details for “parish and town council members”, as Lancashire Police confirmed it is investigating.

In a statement, Wyre Council leader Michael Vincent said: “We appreciate the emotional gravity of the situation; however we will not tolerate any form of abuse of any of our elected members of Wyre Borough Council or any of the town and parish councils within our borders or our staff.

Mounted police in Knott End-on-Sea take part in the search for missing woman Nicola Bulley (Danny Lawson/PA)

“The community has shown great strength and resilience during the investigation and we urge everyone to continue to show compassion and empathy.

“It is a shame that we have had to take this step at such a difficult time and appropriate steps are being taken to ensure that residents are still able to contact their elected representatives.”

The council added: “Wyre Council will log any reports of abuse and these will be forwarded to the police. Please be respectful.”

St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire (Peter Byrne/PA)

Its chief executive Garry Payne said: “Everyone is deeply saddened by the ongoing Nicola Bulley case and our thoughts are with the family and friends.

“We are supporting Lancashire Police where required and we urge everyone to remain respectful at this time.”

Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “This has been reported to us and inquiries are ongoing.”

Ms Bulley vanished while walking her springer spaniel Willow near the river, shortly after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school.

It’s now 2 weeks since #NicolaBulley went missing & our search is continuing. People may have seen less police activity around the river, but thats not because we have stepped down our searches, rather the focus of the search has moved further downstream & out towards the coast. pic.twitter.com/4WNLXpL1r0 — Lancashire Police (@LancsPolice) February 10, 2023

The mortgage adviser’s phone was found on a bench overlooking the river, still connected to a work call.

Police believe Ms Bulley may have “have fallen into the river for some reason”.

They have been searching from the river where she vanished to the sea.

The search in Morecambe Bay continued into its fifth day as officers on horseback surveyed elevated paths in the village of Knott End-on-Sea on Monday.

On Thursday, police extended the search for her body to the sea after detectives said finding her “in the open sea becomes more of a possibility”.