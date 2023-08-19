Councillors assigned to community boards in Grey Highlands

In an effort at better understanding between the municipality and the community, council members were appointed to join local boards and committees.

Prior to this, in June council passed a resolution to carry on with the Community Development Advisory Committee.

That committee was begun as a place of meeting among the different groups for collaboration and learning, and for them to bring issues to the municipality.

Since then, residents have said that structure is falling short of the goal of better communication.

In the future, CDAC meetings would be up to two times per years. With regular participation, the sub-committees will still qualify as a committee of council for liability insurance purposes, to cover community activities.

Meetings could be more often, on decision of the Director of Community and Economic Development.

The report estimated that for a two-hour meeting, almost 10 hours of staff time would be required, including preparing for meetings, technical aspects for online meetings and minutes.

The committee will include two council members and representatives from the sub-committees.

Appointments are as follows:

-Mayor McQueen - Maxwell Hall;

-Deputy Mayor Nielsen - Priceville Improvement Committee;

-Councillor Allen - Flesherton Beautification and Improvement Committee;

-Councillor Allwood - Markdale Recreation Committee;

-Councillor Dubyk - Friends of the Rocklyn Arena;

-Councillor Loughead - Eugenia District Community Improvement Association;

-Councillor Wickens - Osprey Recreation Committee.

M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald