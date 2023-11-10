Councillor wants DriveTest hours reversed to pre-pandemic levels

KIRKLAND LAKE - A Kirkland Lake council member is making efforts to revert the town’s DriveTest Centre to pre-pandemic hours.

During the town’s regular council meeting on Tuesday (Nov. 7), members approved a motion to ask the Kirkland Lake DriveTest Centre to return to three days a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) during peak season.

“Post-COVID others municipalities, they got their number of days back. We need the services back to the way it was before COVID,” said Coun. Lad Shaba, who presented the item.

DriveTest Centres offer licensing and examination services on behalf of the Ministry of Transportation.

The Kirkland Lake location serves residents from Virginiatown, Matachewan and various towns and villages in between, and is currently only operating one day a week. That, according to the approved motion, is “insufficient to service the vast geographical area and its inhabitants.”

Due to the current hours of operation, local residents are being forced to make appointments at drive test centres in Timmins and Timiskaming Shores, Shaba said.

“Which materializes as an added expense and inconvenience given that there is a centre in the town,” he wrote in his motion.

Coun. Rick Owen asked Shaba why the centre hasn’t increased back to three days.

“I tried to do a thorough investigation regarding that but there was just no good reason why,” Shaba said.

According to Shaba, the test centre has enough staff but they also run another test centre.

“They know that the numbers are there. So, that’s why we're essentially having this letter sent to the ministry. Let them tell us why ours is one day a week and has never gone back up to where it was before COVID,” he said.

Coun. Casey Owens said the centre is a private company.

“So I'm not sure if the ministry could even answer that question,” he said.

Owens, who’s a teacher at Conseil scolaire catholique de district des Grandes Rivières, said he asked his students if they’ve had any issues booking an appointment as a lot of them are getting their G1 and G2s.

“A good chunk of my students are the ones that are learning how to drive. I've asked if it was an issue to get an appointment and all of them said no,” he said.

“If everybody has access to an appointment, it gives me the impression that maybe the demand is simply not there. That's how I see it. So, is this just another motion that's going to get lost on a desk in Toronto?”

Shaba noted that he has similarly spoken with students who said they are having trouble obtaining an appointment due to the current hours of operation.

“They're aspiring to drive and take their driver's license test as soon as possible, especially in our town where there's no transit to get them around. If you don't have a license or you can't get it on time, that's a double whammy,” he said.

“So, I would like the ministry, who's in charge of this who can determine if it's going to be one day or two days or three days, to tell us as to why that has been drastically reduced to one day a week.”

Owen said because it’s a private corporation, he isn’t sure that as a councillor he’s in a position to make a recommendation they’d be forced to abide by.

“Though we view it as a service, and yes, it is a service, they're in business to make money. And I know nothing about their business,” he said.

Contrary to Owen’s opinion, Coun. Pat Kiely said he doesn’t believe council would be telling them how to run their business.

"We're asking the MTO to enforce regulations or scheduling that was in effect before COVID and put it back on back on track,” he said.

Marissa Lentz, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TimminsToday.com