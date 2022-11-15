New councillor for Division 6 in RM of Prince Albert elected

Rural Municipalities in Saskatchewan held elections for Divisions 2, 4 and 6 on Wednesday, Nov. 9. In the RM of Prince Albert there was one open seat in Division 6 where longtime councillor Michel Ethier retired.

The new councillor for Division 6 is Donovan Brule who received 32 votes defeating Melanie Markling who received two votes.

Division 2 councillor Tyler Hazelwood and Division 4 councillor Richard Wilson were unopposed and won by acclimation.

There were no seats contested in the RM of Buckland where Division 2 councillor Jason Zalewski, Division 4 councillor Melinda Lavoie and Division 6 councillor Bill Hayes were all unopposed and won by acclamation.

In the RM of Shellbrook Division 2 councillor Phil Hamel, Division 4 councillor Jay Ferster and new Division 6 councillor Ivan Tenbos were all acclaimed. Tenbos replaces former councillor Ron Herzog.

Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald