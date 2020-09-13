Councillor resigns after attending Zoom meeting while driving lorry

Councillor David Brown has said he regrets his decision to take part in the meeting while driving (Picture: SWNS)

A councillor has resigned after he attended a Zoom cabinet meeting while driving a lorry.

David Brown, from Boston Borough Council, took part in the call on Wednesday despite being behind the wheel at the time.

In the footage, the councillor is wearing a seatbelt and is sat by a window which clearly shows the vehicle moving past trees.

Many viewers complained about his behaviour after the meeting was uploaded to YouTube.

Brown, who represents Kirton and Frampton in Lincolnshire, has now quit the cabinet but will remain a councillor.

Brown said he regretted attending the meeting while behind the wheel but claimed he had only listened when he was driving and later stopped.

He said: “I have resigned from my cabinet post, because that's what the leader wanted me to do.

“I think it's probably the wise thing to do.”

He added: “I was just listening - what's the difference between listening to that and your car radio.

“People twiddle with car radios and what have you, what's the difference?

“There's no different to me waving to a lorry coming towards me.”

A Boston Borough Council spokesperson said: "This is being investigated through the correct channels and dealt with accordingly."

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed they are investigating a report of a man using a device while driving, but could not confirm it was Councillor Brown.