Council tax rebate: Who is eligible and how do I get it?

Brits are facing the biggest squeeze on living standards in 30 years as bills soar and inflation jumps.

On Thursday, Ofgem raised the rates a supplier can charge for each unit of gas by 54% meaning the average annual bill per household will jump from £1,277 to £1,971.

It comes as the Bank of England raised interest rates from 0.25% to 0.5%.

It means those with a £300,000 home loan will have to pay around £40 a month more if they are on variable or tracker deals.

To make matters worse, the price of food and clothes is also going up faster than wages.

However, it’s not all bad news as the government announced a support package on Thursday to help stretched Brits pay for the rise in energy bills

What did Rishi Sunak announce?

Announcing his support package in the Commons the chancellor revealed that millions of households in the UK will receive energy bill discounts totalling £350 to help with soaring energy bills.

There will be a repayable £200 discount on bills from October and a further £150 tax rebate for most households in England.

There will be additional cash for devolved nations, Mr Sunak said.

Gas prices are four times higher than a year ago (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

Who is eligible for the £150 council tax rebate?

The council tax rebate will be for all households in England that are in council tax bands A, B, C or D - the government says this covers around 80% of all homes or around 15 million households.

If you are eligible money will be issued directly from councils from April.

How do I claim?

For those who pay by Direct Debit, councils will use bank account details to credit your account with a one-off payment of £150.

If you don’t pay by Direct Debit, councils will process claims.

If you’re not eligible for the one-off refund, you should check with your council to see if you qualify for any other help.

Some households can get a discount, while others don’t have to pay any council tax at all.

Students and some pension credit claimants are completely exempt from having to pay.

Meanwhile, single people are entitled to 25% off their bill, while an adult living with a student can get 50% off.