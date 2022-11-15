Council tax will have to raise by a fifth to avoid cuts to public service

Hunt - Simon Walker/No.10 Downing Street

Council tax bills would have to rise by a fifth to avoid cuts to vital public services, the Local Government Association (LGA) has said, saying many councils face an “existential crisis”.

The warning comes after it emerged that Westminster plans to allow councils to raise bills by five per cent without consulting local residents to fund social care.

This means the average household will pay more than £2,000 for the first time.

But spiralling costs from rampant inflation and rising demand for public services mean the funding gaps are too large to be covered by council tax increases alone, the LGA warned.

The only way it could be sufficient would be through a 20 per cent increase, which it says is “neither sustainable nor desirable” amid the cost of living crisis.

A rise of 20 per cent would increase the typical Band D council tax bill by almost £400, to around £2,350 a year.

As a result, families would be saddled with rising charges while getting less for their money as services worsened. Vulnerable people, who tend to rely the most on public services, would be the biggest losers from the cuts, the LGA warned.

James Jamieson, the chairman of the LGA, said: “Rising demand for services – and the extra costs to provide them – means that even having the same funding next year as they had this year would leave councils having to make significant cuts to services, such as care for older and disabled people, protecting children, homelessness prevention, leisure centres and bin collections.”

Local councils are having to find an extra £2.4bn this year to keep up with rising costs from inflation, energy price rises and estimated increases to the National Living Wage, according to the association. The funding hole is predicted to rise to £4.5bn by 2024/25.

Most councils plan to use reserves and make cuts to balance the books this year, which they are legally required to do.

But the LGA said that even if all spending on cultural and leisure activities such as libraries, swimming pools and open spaces was to be cut, more money would still be needed.

Story continues

Two Conservative-led councils told Rishi Sunak this week that they are headed for “financial disaster” and may have to declare bankruptcy within months unless they get more funding.

Kent and Hampshire warned the Prime Minister even “drastic cuts” would not help them to balance the books, as they urged him to remove the long-standing legal obligation on town halls to provide services including libraries and home-to-school transport.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will present his first fiscal statement on Thursday, which will likely be short on giveaways and with many areas facing spending cuts.

Local government increasingly relies on council tax to fund its services. Figures from the Institute for Government show that central funding to local councils was cut by 37 per cent in real terms in the decade to 2020. However, the income from bills to households rose only by a quarter.

A spokesperson for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: “We understand the pressures councils are under and are working closely with them to ensure vital public services are protected. This year, we have made available an additional £3.7 billion to councils to ensure they have the resources to deliver vital services. We will announce details on next year’s financial settlement shortly.”