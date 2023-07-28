Council tax blow for second-home owners

Tourist hot spots have complained second-home owners reduce affordable housing for locals

Second-home owners face paying twice the amount of council tax under new laws set to hit nearly half of properties, The Telegraph can reveal.

The Government is preparing to hand local authorities the power to increase the amount of council tax that can be charged on second homes.

The Telegraph can now reveal the scale of the planned raid, with one in four councils in England having pre-emptively agreed to double the levy, raking in an estimated £200 million.

More than 100,000 second-home owners – over 40 per cent of the total – will see their bills rise at the first available opportunity, including in holiday hotspots in Devon, Cornwall, the Lake District and Norfolk, which have already approved the change.

The Labour Party has also already announced that it will introduce further measures to target second-home owners if they gain power.

Second-home owners and leaders in the tourism industry have told The Telegraph that they feel they are being “scapegoated” to make up for the Government’s failure to build affordable homes.

One former minister said councils should “use the powers wisely” as “not all second-home owners are evil” and a fall in tourism will damage the local economy.

Local authorities will be able to increase the council tax charged on second homes once the Government’s Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill passes its final stages. It is backed by all parties, and is estimated that the changes will come into effect in April 2025.

Michael Gove has championed moves against second-home owners, saying he wants to end the “scourge” of empty properties so “desperate” families are not “pushed out” of their communities.

The Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has also announced measures aimed at tightening a loophole under which owners avoid council tax by registering as a holiday let, and he plans to introduce a requirement to get planning permission for such a change.

The council tax increase is being brought in despite research commissioned by the Welsh government showing that there is “limited evidence of the effectiveness” of an almost identical policy introduced in Wales four years ago.

The Labour-led administration has since introduced more draconian powers which allow councils to charge up to 300 per cent council tax or force homeowners to let their properties for half of the year.

MPs in the West Country have already called for similar powers to quadruple council tax while Labour has promised tougher measures, including introducing a licensing system for holiday lets.

One former minister told The Telegraph: “Councils have got to be careful what they wish for, because if they turn off too many second-home owners, they might find that they lose spending power, especially in the summer period when they need to make money.

“They have to think how much they want to push second-home owners before it becomes counterproductive, they have to find a balance.

“Better broadband and more working from home also mean that people can actually spend longer periods of time on work-cations in. They have to use these powers wisely because not all second-home owners are evil.”

An investigation by The Telegraph found that 78 of the 297 authorities responsible for council tax have already voted in favour of the move. The votes have taken place as they are required to give a year’s notice before implementing the increase.

This includes authorities in Cumberland, Herefordshire, Cheshire, the Isle of Wight, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Derbyshire, Canterbury, Devon, Lewes, Maidstone, Newcastle, and parts of London.

Council Second Home Additional Tax

As a result, the owners of 107,594 homes will face the extra charges as soon as the law changes, accounting for more than 40 per cent of the 256,913 properties registered as second homes for council tax purposes across England in October 2022.

Based on the councils’ own analysis and on an analysis of the current number of second homes registered for council tax and the latest rates, this could raise an additional £200 million.

Those who have voted in favour include areas with some of the highest council tax rates in the country, including Rutland, which at £4,843 for its top band is the most expensive in England.

Some councils did not provide estimates of the extra income, claiming that their main aim was not to raise revenue but to ensure that houses were available for local families. Others have noted that this would be an extra income stream for them without any additional strain on the services that they have to provide.

Some councils used to offer a discount on second homes because their owners used fewer services, but they have since removed this and now charge the full rate.

Not all authorities have voted on how much of the increase they will implement, and many require a confirmatory vote once the legislation is passed.

Delays to the Bill’s progress through Parliament mean that the new charges are likely to be levied from April 2025. Many councils are waiting to see the final legislation before voting on whether to increase the charges.

At least seven authorities, including Dorset, West Oxfordshire and Leeds, have produced documents indicating that they will introduce the extra charges but are waiting to see the final Bill before voting.

Only two – Richmond in London and Nuneaton and Bedford, which has a very small number of second homes – have indicated that they are currently intending not to introduce the increase.

The Government is being warned that its “war” on second-home owners could “backfire” and fail to address the problem of a lack of housing for locals.

John Webber, head of rating at Colliers real estate firm, said: “All this is going to do is to encourage people to flip their second homes into holiday lets, which means that they can claim business rate relief and there will be less money coming into the public purse.”

An analysis by his firm has found that, in the south west, 13,085 new properties have started claiming 100pc business rates relief over the past six years. They estimate that across England and Wales it means that the public purse is missing out on £170 million a year.

“What we have seen in places like Devon and Cornwall is that this actually created more animosity and unpleasantness, as instead of paying council tax second-home owners are paying nothing at all,” Mr Webber said.

“They are flogging second-home owners but they are looking in the wrong direction, this is not going to solve the problem.”

A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokesman said: “We want to tackle the adverse impact that second homes can have in holiday hot spots and this measure will give local leaders – who know their community best – additional flexibility to be able to fund local services and help local people.

“Councils will be required to give at least 12 months’ notice to homeowners before this can be implemented. We know delivering more affordable homes is vital, which is why we are also investing £11.5 billion to build the affordable, quality homes this country needs.”

