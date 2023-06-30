Council running four-day week experiment ordered to stop

four day work week

The council behind Britain’s first four-day week for staff has been ordered to call off the experiment because it could be breaking the law.

Local government minister Lee Rowley has written to Liberal Democrat-run South Cambridgeshire District Council demanding it abandons, after the experiment drew criticism for depriving residents of basic services.

It is understood all local councils will receive guidance from the Government next week warning that a four-day week for staff could be against the law.

The Lib Dem council gave staff an extra day off every week while paying them full salaries in a three-month test run and planned to extend the trial.

However Mr Rowley wrote: “I strongly believe in the ability of councils to innovate and find new ways to discharge their responsibilities – yet removing up to 20 per cent of the capacity to do those activities is not something which should be acceptable for a council seeking to demonstrate value for money for its taxpayers and residents.

“I look forward to your confirmation that South Cambridgeshire will be returning to established norms around local government workforce capacity in the coming weeks ahead.”

The minister warned members that scaling back public services throughout the week could violate the Local Government Act 1999, which binds councils to a ‘duty of best value’.

He wrote: “Such working arrangements should not be adopted and could impact on your ‘Best Value Duty’ as required by the Local Government Act 1999, should it be continued. I would ask that you end your experiment immediately.”

The intervention comes ahead of the Government publishing fresh guidance urging local authorities not to introduce four-day working weeks.

It is understood that all councils will be given a briefing from Westminster outlining the reasons why the shorter weeks are unworkable.

Among other reductions in council services, some 131,000 households in South Cambridgeshire were left without bin collections on Mondays during the trial.

The four-day week pilot was billed to residents by the council as part of a “wider programme of transformation”.

In May, the South Cambridgeshire council boss Liz Watts was revealed to be secretly working on a PhD thesis about four day working weeks, presenting a possible conflict of interests.

Swale Borough Council, just 100 miles south, has also given workers Friday afternoons off, arguing that it was because there was the least demand for council services at that time.

It comes as research from the TaxPayers’ Alliance has shown that average band D council tax bills in England have more than tripled to £2,000 since being introduced 30 years ago, a real terms increase of 79pc.

Elliot Keck, investigations campaign manager of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “Local taxpayers will be delighted to see the Government joining us in opposing the council clock-off.

“A local authority which residents rely on for key services is not the place for a radical four-day week experiment.

“Any other public sector body considering implementing similar trials should do taxpayers a favour and scrap the plans.”

South Cambs District Council did not respond to request for comment.

