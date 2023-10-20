Council passes 3.5 per cent fee increase for Perth Meadows tenants

LISTOWEL – North Perth council voted for a gradual increase, as opposed to a spike in monthly occupancy fees, for those living at the Perth Meadows Suites and Town Homes.

The increase is attributed to a change to the billing for water and sewer services at Perth Meadows, resulting in a $8,000 increase in the service.

According to a report from North Perth Manager of Facilities Jeff Newell, residents of Perth Meadows pay a monthly occupancy fee for services including maintenance expenses, heat, hydro, operations, etc. Directed by council, Perth Meadows operations and capital projects are to be funded by the residents and the rates are set to be self-funding with no profit apportionment.

“In 2023, fees were increased by approximately five per cent after no increase in 2022 due to the COVID-19 financial climate,” Newell told council on Oct. 16. “Historically, rates have increased by two per cent each year in keeping with other fees associated with facility usage.”

The Perth Meadows Adult Living Community Committee again recommended a two per cent increase for 2024.

“However, prior to the report going to council, staff were made aware of changes to the billing for water and sewer services at Perth Meadows Suites,” Newell explained. “As a result of the change, there is approximately an $8,000 increase to the service.”

This change reflected an additional three per cent increase.

The committee approved the five per cent increase for monthly charges at Perth Meadows for the suites, and two per cent increase for the monthly charges for the townhomes to be effective Jan. 1, 2024 and asked North Perth council for consideration.

“The committee had concerns with the timing of the notice and of the increased fee and the challenge the rate adjustment would have on residents with a fixed income,” Newell told council. “They did however pass the resolution, which they did so reluctantly. Staff is bringing this information forward so that council is aware of their concerns.”

Newell’s report asked council to select one of two options for covering the increased expense: increase the overall rate by five per cent, or; increase fees by 3.5 per cent for 2024 by taking the shortfall from reserves, and in 2025 the remaining 1.5 per cent will be applied to the fee increase.

Elma Ward Coun. Dave Johnston asked if the one option was only delaying the spike in fees.

“Are you fairly comfortable that we won’t be back here a year from now,” Johnston asked. “If we put this 1.5 per cent off… are we going to be hitting them harder in 2025 by putting that extra 1.5 per cent off a year.”

He went on to say he agrees with the method of dividing the increases over two years, but he added that it is still a risk.

“To me it makes sense, go 3.5 per cent each year but the risk is that we are back here a year from now and all of a sudden we are going 3.5 per cent in 2024 and then seven per cent in 2025,” he said.

Newell said he is fairly confident in the option to split the increases.

Listowel Ward Coun. Matt Richardson asked if they could exceed a 2.5 per cent increase after the province capped rent increases.

“Correct me if I’m wrong, and maybe this was only a discussion during the COVID-19 pandemic, but weren’t increases on life leases governed by the province of Ontario, and they capped the limit at 2.5 per cent this year for rentals, does that apply to life leases?” he asked.

Newell told council he believes the 2.5 per cent increase cap is for the life lease purchase price, rather than the monthly occupancy fee.

“There are two rental units, the rest are life lease so I think we are keeping within that as far as the life lease part of it because we have not increased the costs of purchasing it,” he said.

Elma Ward Coun. Matt Duncan asked for a show of hands for each option before the vote, and Ward Coun. Marc Noordam showed his hand in favour of the five per cent increase, the rest of council showed their hand in favour of the 3.5 per cent increase. When it came time to vote, Noordam was the lone vote against the motion to increase the Perth Meadows monthly occupancy fee using a 3.5 per cent increase in January 2024. The motion was passed 7-1, as Deputy Mayor Doug Kellum declared pecuniary interest because his parents are tenants of Perth Meadows.

Kelsey Bent, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Listowel Banner