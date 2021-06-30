Some council members suggest Enmax could boost its dividend to Calgary

Enmax declared a $58-million dividend to the City of Calgary this year, and some councillors say its time the dividend policy was revisited. (Evelyne Asselin/CBC - image credit)

Enmax has declared a $58-million dividend for the City of Calgary this year but some city council members say it's time to look at its dividend policy.

Council members met with Enmax's senior leaders and board during its annual general meeting on Tuesday.

Coun. Evan Woolley said the dividend policy is likely overdue for review.

"Any good governance formula practice would kind of say: you look at these policies every five, maybe 10 years. And we are now sitting at 20," said Woolley.

"Enmax was a different company 20 years ago. We're a very different company now."

Enmax's dividend policy is to pay the city a minimum of 30 per cent of comparable net earnings or $30 million.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said he too wouldn't mind seeing the policy getting a fresh look.

"I know that Enmax has committed to increasing that dividend over time and it's probably not a bad idea for us to revisit that minimum number," said Nenshi.

Board chair willing to talk

The chair of Enmax's board of directors, Greg Melchin, said this year's dividend is seven per cent higher than the 2020 dividend.

He notes that Enmax typically declares annual dividends above what the policy requires.

"We do look at this as a board each year in declaring a dividend. We don't take just a straight formulaic approach and we've also had discussions at times with the shareholder," said Melchin.

If council wants to change the policy or offer input, he said Enmax would be willing to discuss the issue.

"We'd be more than pleased to have that ongoing dialogue," said Melchin.

In the past seven years, the utility's dividend payments to the City of Calgary have ranged from $40 million to $60 million.

The dividend policy dates back to the late 1990s when the city turned Enmax from a city department to a private corporation.

Since then, its range of business has expanded beyond Calgary.

It operates in regulated, commercial and competitive electricity markets in Alberta

Enmax also now operates in the U.S. with the completion of its acquisition of Versant Power (formerly Emera Maine) last year.