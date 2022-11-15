New council looks to budget

Oliver Paipoonge, Ont. — Thirty-five years in a municipal office administration position paid off in a councillor gig for Donna Peacock.

Peacock, who retired from the Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge municipal office team in 2020, was the top vote-getter among councillor candidates last month when she racked up 1,614 votes to easily slide into a councillor seat.

“A familiar face, I think, is what did it for me actually,” said Peacock, who is affectionately known as Donna from the office. “I had my signs out and I put flyers in as many mailboxes as I could find and took advantage of using our local newsletter (The Oliver Paipoonge News). . . . It all went very smoothly.”

Because of the vast expanse of land Oliver Paipoonge covers, Peacock’s campaign saw her go mailbox to mailbox rather than door to door.

“I thought, you know what, there’s basically 10 of us running, three for mayor and seven for council. Living in the country, you just don’t know who’s going to be at your door,” Peacock said. “If you had 10 politicians come knocking on your door, I don’t know how much appreciated that would be.

“Out in the country, everybody has a country dog and you just don’t know how well you’re going to be received either.”

Newly-elected Oliver Paipoonge councillor Dan Calvert is no stranger to the council chambers.

A councillor from 2002-2009 in Oliver Paipoonge, Calvert finished third overall in councillor voting with 1,240 residents casting their ballot for the retired building technician who said his successful campaign was spurred on by word of mouth and interaction with the citizens of the municipality.

With budget talks on the horizon, Calvert wants to go right to work on crunching the numbers.

“The number one thing is our budget right off the bat,” Calvert said. “We want to be as responsible as we can to the taxpayers. The way things are with the economy and inflation, we need to be very prudent. Keep the whole thing in check as much as possible.”

While both Peacock and Calvert have longtime ties with the municipal office, Peacock will have her feet wet as a first-time councillor and Calvert is reviving his political career after 13 years. They both want to receive more information about the contentious brickyard subdivision issue pertaining to hooking up to the City of Thunder Bay or Rosslyn water systems before weighing in on the matter.

Incumbent councillors Bernie Kamphof (1,510 votes) and Allan Vis (1,220 votes) round out the Oliver Paipoonge councillor positions, while Lucy Kloosterhuis remained mayor for a sixth straight term beating out former councillors Rick Potter and Brandon Postuma.

A swearing-in ceremony for the Oliver Paipoonge council will take place on Nov. 15.

John Nagy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal