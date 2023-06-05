Council is looking for your feedback on how to spend your property tax dollars

Chatham-Kent residents are being asked for feedback on how their property tax dollars should be spent in the municipality’s new multi-year budget format.

‘Investing in Today. Empowering Tomorrow’ is the theme for the first year of the Municipality of Chatham-Kent’s 2024-27 budget.

Steve Brown, Director of Budget & Performance Services, said the online survey allows residents to assist in developing the municipality’s spending plan for the next four years.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Chatham-Kent Council voted unanimously for the administration to begin the changeover to a multi-year operating budget at its April 3 meeting.

The municipality has opened an online survey on its Let’s Talk Chatham-Kent website where residents can express their thoughts on services they deem important and whether spending should be increased or decreased.

The survey comprises several wide-ranging questions as participants can provide as much information as they like.

The survey concludes with an opportunity for residents to provide general comments.

The online survey will be open until June 26 and is available at www.letstalkchatham-kent.ca.

Administration will compile the survey results and public comments, which will assist in developing the draft budget that will be provided to Chatham-Kent Council before deliberations.

This is the first survey of two surveys regarding the budget.

A second survey will be launched later this summer to allow residents to weigh in on potential recommended changes before the draft budget is released to Council on November 15.

“The more information we have and the earlier we have it, the better we can understand the needs of the community,” Brown said.

Residents are also encouraged to bring budget concerns to their local councillors via email or phone at any time.

Council approved the administration’s recommendations to develop the 2024-27 draft budget with a starting position of a net tax impact at or below the estimated inflation rate.

There will also be a 1.5 percent increase for the capital asset management plan and a 0.5 percent increase to allocate towards the rate stabilization reserve.

Council also approved the Budget Committee’s schedule for meetings, public consultations and deliberations beginning in late November.

The four-year budget follows the same format as the annual process, except it will take place in November instead of January 2024.

The opening night of the budget process will be Wednesday, November 15, followed by online community consultations on Wednesday, November 22 and Thursday, November 23.

Budget deliberations begin Tuesday, November 28, with sessions the next two nights and Tuesday, December 5 and Wednesday, December 6, if necessary.

“Multi-year budgeting has many benefits, including aligning Council’s Strategic Plan and long-term goals to funding plans contained within the budget,” Brown said. “Residents and taxpayers also face a greater certainty in the direction of taxes.”

Brown also said multi-year budgeting would provide greater transparency with any proposed budget spending plan changes.

“Multi-year budgets also provide capacity to focus on continuous improvements that may increase municipal efficiencies and reduced costs,” said Brown.

The municipality will also provide budget updates annually through the four-year process, including public consultations.

Michael Bennett, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Ridgetown Independent News