Council leader ‘screamed like a banshee’ and husband threw a tree at worker in gardening row

Mary Lanigan - Lorne Campbell/Guzelian

A council leader “screamed like a banshee” and her husband threw a three foot tree at a worker in a row over a hedge, a standards panel heard.

Mary Lanigan, 72, who is the leader of Redcar and Cleveland council, apologised after she was found to have breached the authority’s code of conduct, the BBC reports.

Mrs Lanigan accepted she had “crossed a line”.

The standards committee for the council heard how formal complaints were lodged against Mrs Lanigan and her husband, Mike, 75, by a neighbour and another unnamed woman.

The July 2021 incident saw Mr Lanigan convicted of assault and criminal damage.

Mrs Lanigan, who has led the council since 2019, failed to show respect to others when she raised her voice to a worker who had been trimming an area of hedge next to a war memorial in the village of Easington, East Cleveland.

The worker said that Mrs Lanigain had been “screaming, shouting and bellowing on”.

It is understood she reacted angrily when the worker accidentally damaged young trees at the garden, which Mrs Lanigan and her husband had been taking care of since 2019.

Mr Lanigan then threw a three foot tree at the worker, while his wife kept a “poker face”.

She apologised 15 minutes later.

Conduct breach over burning rubbish

Following the incident, the same day another officer received a “very angry” phone call from the council leader, that was also described as being “loud” and “direct”.

She had demanded he come to the council-owned war memorial, telling him that it had been destroyed in the “unwarranted and disrespectful” phone call.

It was also found that Mrs Lanigan had breached the code of conduct when she tried to use her position to tell the council that it was acceptable for her husband to burn rubbish – even though it was a nuisance to neighbours.

The panel also said she had brought her office “into disrepute” and should be “censured” as she had committed “serious breaches”.

Mrs Lanigan said she accepted the panel’s findings, but told the panel she had found it difficult to separate herself from her role when “supporting” a family member.

It’s not clear what action will be taken.