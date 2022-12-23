Council to hold surveillance footage for 30 days

Haliburton County will hold video surveillance footage for 30 days.

County council agreed during its regular meeting Dec. 14 to change the surveillance policy to allow the greater timeframe to store images. Information was previously held for seven days.

“In the policy, it states that the maximum for video retention would be seven days,” said Mike March, the director of IT. “If we’re going to go beyond that, we would need a policy exception from county council.”

The county is installing security cameras at its Public Works yards at Ingoldsby, Highland Grove, and Eagle Lake.

The increase to 30 days will provide ample video footage should a security incident be identified at any of the three Public Works' yards.

The extended video storage time for the three systems would cost the county $1,000. That brings the project’s cost to $15,000.

Council previous budgeted $25,000 budgeted for the project.

“It’s probably worth the extra money just to have that extra time to check it out,” said Warden Liz Danielsen, the mayor of Algonquin Highlands.

Councillor Dave Burton, the mayor of Highlands East, asked if the county could partner with the lower tier municipalities on surveillance.

March said there’s been some discussions in that regard.

