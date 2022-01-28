Council endorses closed session no longer being recorded

Questions about transparency were raised by some members as council voted 4-3 to approve ending recording of its closed session discussions.

It was one of several changes proposed to council process as outlined in its current procedural bylaw. The clerk will bring back the revised bylaw for adoption at the Feb. 2 meeting.

The Municipal Act outlines subjects that council can discuss behind closed doors: things like personal matters about identifiable individuals; legal matters, land purchase or sale or negotiations. It does not require recording of the meetings.

Southgate will again be like the majority of municipal councils in Grey by not recording the sessions.

Clerk Lindsey Green said that staff recommended the change because there is no requirement to do so and most other municipalities do not record sessions.

Deputy-Mayor Brian Milne noted at the meeting that County council does not record its closed meetings.

Coun. Barbara Dobreen said that recording closed sessions is recommended by the Ombudsman. She added that having the audio recordings can help with the investigation if there’s a complaint that a meeting was improperly closed.

Such was the case in 2021, when the Ombudsman found in favour of the neighbouring Municipality of Grey Highlands after reviewing a video recording of the relevant part of a closed session from October 2020. His office had received a complaint that the meeting was improperly closed, but it was not upheld.

Ontario Ombudsman Paul Dubé noted that it was not Grey Highlands’ usual practice to video-record meetings, but that it happened to be done on that date and the recording helped greatly in the investigation.

In the report, he said that he had been informed by staff that Grey Highlands would record closed sessions in future.

Last Wednesday, Coun. Dobreen made an amendment that would have kept the present procedure of recording closed session. Coun. Martin Shipston seconded the motion.

“We have talked about transparency – it’s just covering bases to have it in there,” he said.

Coun. Jason Rice also supported the amendment, which was defeated. Mayor John Woodbury, the Deputy-Mayor and councillors Jim Frew and Michael Sherson voted against it.

Other changes proposed included adding the land acknowledgment and changing references to council chambers to omit the reference to Hopeville. A new chambers in Holstein at the former Egremont Township building has been renovated for use when in-person meetings resume.

In the October, 2021 decision in a wrongful dismissal case involving a Dundalk Fire Department administration staff position, a portion of a recorded closed session was ruled admissible by the judge. That evidence was considered in the finding for the plaintiff and the award of $190,000 in damages.

Council had until Jan. 25 to submit further comments on changes to the bylaw.

M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald