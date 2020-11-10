New council elected for Tisdale

A new council will be taking to the table in Tisdale following the closing of the polls on Monday.

Incumbents Mike Hill and Brendan Samida, will be returning to the table and will be joined by newcomers, Kurt Johnson, Marilyn Baker, Amanda Reynolds and Howard Saelhof.

Brad Hvidston, Chief Administrative Officer for the Town of Tisdale, said that 542 votes were cast meaning that voter turnout for the 2020 election was around 21 per cent of the estimated 2,599 eligible voters.

The 2016 election saw voter turnout at around 28 per cent and Hvidston said that weather, COVID-19, and the eight-person election with no mayoral contest are probable factors in this lower turnout. However, Hvidston does not see it as a drastic drop.

While there have been some complaints about voters not being able to make it to the polls, Hvidston said there is little to be done for it now that polls are closed and votes have been counted.

