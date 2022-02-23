Council considers in-person meetings

Adelaide Metcalf may soon return to in-person council meetings.

“We’ve been on Zoom a long time and I’m really thinking it’s time to get back in-house especially when we have budgets, it’s a lot easier to do that in-house,” said Coun. Mike Brodie near the end of the Feb. 7 council meeting.

Brodie said four firemen are also currently not allowed to be on duty because of the Township’s temporary vaccination policy in effect.

“I’m basically looking for an end game in this,” he said.

CAO Morgan Calvert responded that he wants to reach out to the Middlesex-London Health Unit for their recommendation on the vaccination policy and in-person meetings. Calvert said the Province’s reopening plan with masks comes into full effect in March so the Township’s vaccine policy may stay until then, but following health protocols should allow in-person meetings right away.

The CAO added council may use a hybrid model so the public can still view meetings online.

“I’ll have to buy nice pants again,” joked Deputy Mayor Mary Ann Hendrikx.

Chris Gareau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Middlesex Banner