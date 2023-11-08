Council considers £12m of cuts to avoid bankruptcy

The council needs to save £12m in the next financial year

A London council has unveiled measures to address a £31m budget gap in the coming year to prevent bankruptcy.

Some of the actions will directly impact residents such as parking charges and reducing the number of libraries in the area.

Other more complex financial decisions could impact the council’s financial resilience.

Leader of Havering London Borough Council Ray Morgon has previously said Havering Council could go bankrupt in as soon as six months.

The plans include:

Cutting the number of libraries to save £300,000 by focusing on areas of "greatest need"

Stop funding Christmas events by seeking sponsorship for festivities to save £133,000

Paying families money to help house their relatives if they are at risk of homelessness and save £55,000 so it doesn't have to pay out for temporary accommodation such as B&Bs

Social care pilots which aim to help patients discharged from hospitals and back into the community are also being reviewed in order to save around £800,000.

The council is also considering cutting its highways budget by £1.5m and increasing its council car park charges by 40% and bringing in charges for Sunday parking.

The authority has also suggested ending the discount for residents challenging parking fines which would save £350,000.

Other corporate cuts include:

Saving £3m by getting rid of its agency levy where it pays an "overhead" of 8% per agency worker into its pension fund - the council spends £20m a year on its agency staff

Stop paying into a council fund until 2025 - the account is used to settle claims through its insurance and could save £1.3m

Saving £300,000 to fund a team of five Metropolitan Police officers who focus on borough crime issues, instead the council will seek alternative funding to pay for this

Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hello.bbclondon@bbc.co.uk