Council should buy flat at centre of Night and Day noise row - charity

A council should buy the flat at the centre of a dispute between an owner and music venue, a charity has said.

Manchester's Night & Day Cafe has appealed a noise abatement notice, which was served in 2021 by the city council after a neighbour complained.

Music Venue Trust's Mark Davyd said there had been a planning "failure" and the council "needs to step in" and buy the property to resolve the issue.

The council said the development met planning requirements at the time.

The venue has been part of Manchester's music scene since the early 1990s and has hosted a wide array including Elbow, Arctic Monkeys, Wet Leg and Kasabian.

However, it was served with the council notice in November 2021, following the complaint.

Its owners recently appealed the notice and a hearing to consider their case will continue on 17 January.

'Logical conclusion'

Mr Davyd, whose organisation supports music venues across the country, told BBC Radio 4's You and Yours that while he understood the legal case was ongoing, "we need to have a practical solution to this".

"We have a premises that can't be occupied, we have a venue that can't be lost," he said.

"We want to work together to make things good for residents and venues."

He said the bedroom in the neighbour's property was "right next to the stage [and] literally the other side of a wall".

"This is really a failure of the planning process.

"I'm afraid the logical conclusion is the city council needs to step in. They need to buy this flat."

In a statement, the council said an acoustic report had been "submitted and signed off" in accordance with planning requirements and processes at the time of the development.

"The report recommended a second acoustic report was made as part of the building regulations process," a representative said.

"The developer did not use local authority building control [and] the physical works to allow for the change of use were overseen by an approved inspector.

"As such the council does not hold any further records."

