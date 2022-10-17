Council approves dates for municipal budget

Chatham-Kent council has approved the dates for the upcoming municipal budget process, with the possible return of in-person deliberations.

This year’s online survey is designed to gather public input on where and how property tax dollars are spent.

However, community consultations will remain virtual due to higher interest, stated a staff report presented during a recent meeting.

Consultations took place online due to the presence of the COVID-19 pandemic for the past two years,

“The online format of community consultations resulted in increased public participation and, as a result, community consultations will continue with an online format for the 2023 budget process,” the report stated.

Earlier this year, council passed the budget with a tax hike of 2.79 percent.

The dates for the 2023 budget process are as follows:

Opening night will be Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 6 p.m. when council is presented with the draft budget. The format will be online or council chambers. There will then be an information meeting to review issues facing council and administration’s recommendations. Public deputations for funding will be scheduled for this evening.

Community consultations will take place the following week on Wednesday, January 18, at noon and Thursday, January 19, at 7 p.m. The format will be online, with a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer period.

Budget committee deliberations will be held Wednesday, January 25, Thursday, January 26 and Tuesday, January 31, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night, with public participation scheduled for 8 p.m. The format will be online or council chambers.

If needed, there will also be contingency deliberations. The dates would be Wednesday, February 1 and Thursday, February 2, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night. The format will be online or council chambers.

Prior to the budget dates, Chatham-Kent residents can have their say on the 2023 budget through a survey which allows them to express their thoughts on what services they deem important and whether spending should be increased or decreased.

According to municipal officials, the survey is comprised of a number of wide-ranging questions.Throughout the survey, participants are asked to provide as much information as they like.Public Administration will use the survey results and public comments in the development of the budget, and will be provided to Chatham-Kent Council prior to deliberations. The survey can be found at www.letstalkchatham-kent.ca.

Steve Brown, Chatham-Kent’s Director of Budget & Performance Services, said the online survey gives residents the opportunity to provide input at their convenience.

“The more information we have and the earlier we have it, the better we can understand the needs of the community,” said Brown.

The online survey will be open until October 31.

Bird Bouchard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Ridgetown Independent News