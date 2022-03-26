Council advances zoning plan

·1 min read

THUNDER BAY, ONT. — Thunder Bay city council voted to approve a new zoning bylaw and official plan amendments on Tuesday.

The Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce had voiced strong support for the changes with a deputation to council.

An amendment to the official plan was approved and direction was provided to City administration to bring the bylaw forward for adoption. Leslie McEachern, director of City planning, said they will work to finalize the bylaw and bring it to council for its approval in the next few weeks.

“We need to issue a notice of council’s decision and then there’s a 20-day appeal period,” she said. “We’re extremely pleased. The Chamber’s presentation really set the tone for the evening. They had a lot of positive things to say about the bylaw which is really encouraging for us.”

Chamber president Charla Robinson outlined significant improvements that the re-zoning will provide for the community during her deputation on Tuesday.

This includes walkable mixed-use, mixed-income neighbourhoods, more flexibility for business, and breaking down some of the long, narrow definitions of zoning to try to make things more flexible. The Chamber of Commerce says changes to some of the residential zoning will help to address challenges that the city has with the availability and affordability of housing, especially with rental housing.

“Certainly, some concerns were raised, and generally I think that council was very supportive and is planning to move forward. So I’m very pleased with that,” Robinson said.

Meanwhile, McEachern says they are targeting April 4 for the presenting of the bylaws to council for final adoption.

Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal

